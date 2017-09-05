Crusaders rebuild, reload

The St. Paul’s Crusaders are an established Winnipeg High School Football League powerhouse more accustomed to reloading than rebuilding. In 2017, they may have to do both.

The Crusaders have graduated 29 of the 40 players from last year’s AAA Potter Division-winning squad and they have a big job ahead if they want to successfully defend their title.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESSS Quarterback Te Jessie is vying for a starting quarterback role.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Receiver Michael O’Shea gets some work in.

The massive turnover doesn’t get any more critical than at quarterback, where two-year starter Riley Naujoks has finished school and now plays for the Prairie Football Conference’s Winnipeg Rifles.

Head coach Stacy Dainard must choose between Brody Lawson, who started for the school’s Vidruk Division AA squad in 2016, and Te Jessie, son of former Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Tim Jessie, as his No. 1 quarterback.

"It’s still a work in progress, to be honest with you," said Dainard, who is in his 16th season as head coach of the Crusaders.

"We have two young quarterbacks — a Grade 11 (Lawson) and a Grade 10 (Jessie). They both played in our exhibition game last week and both showed some good things and both showed some areas they needed to work on. I think we’re still a little bit unsettled there at the moment."

The WHSFL season kicks off this week with a total of 14 games — seven on Thursday and seven on Friday — across the AAA, AA and A divisions,

The Crusaders, who open their season at Sisler against the Spartans on Friday at 5 p.m., are still fine-tuning ahead of opening night.

"We’ll see how the week of practice goes," said Dainard.

"We’ll get them both playing time in our Week 1 game on Friday and see how that shakes out. They’re both really good athletes, so if we decide to go with one exclusively, we’ll definitely find another place for the other to play. They’re just too good of an athlete to be sitting on the sidelines."

Dainard will also be without other veterans from last season who have graduated, including running backs Morgan Wokes and Remis Tshiovo, linebacker Brody Williams and defensive back Shae Weekes. Tshiovo, Williams and Weekes are all suiting up for the University of Manitoba Bisons.

On the other hand, veteran Kyle Wilfer is one of two returning starters on the offensive line while receivers Michael Asabil and Michael O’Shea, son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, are expected to be big producers.

On the other side of the ball, defensive linemen Colin Cornelson, Jayden Kuruluck and converted linebacker Kevin Turner were all members of the under-18 provincial team and will serve as the backbone of the defence.

Cornelson, a 6-2, 246-pound defensive end, believes the St. Paul’s pipeline will serve the AAA team well.

"Every team lost players," said Cornelson.

"With our AA program, a lot of the guys on the team this year had a chance to play varsity last year, so they know what it’s like already. It’s not that big a step for them. We have a good group of guys and I think we’ll be ready for the season."

Dainard’s team has faced Vincent Massey in each of the last two AAA division finals and the Trojans will be among the top contenders again this season.

Expectations, as usual, are high at St. Paul’s. The school has won high school football’s top prize 10 times.

"I don’t know about the favoured role," said Dainard.

"I think they relish the fact they are expected to do well. Not only do they relish it but they expect it out of themselves to perform at a high level. They expect us as coaches to demand from them but they also expect us to perform at a high level to get them ready.

"I know they absolutely look forward to the challenge and they know they’re going to be challenged. Vincent Massey’s going to be strong. I think Dakota’s going to be strong this year. Sturgeon Heights, Sisler — we certainly have our work cut out for us but that’s why you play the games."

Are the Trojans and Crusaders destined for a third consecutive trip to the final?

"I think Massey will have a good team," said Cornelson.

"Another team would be Dakota. A lot of people are saying Dakota is going to be very competitive this year."

