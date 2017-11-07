Dakota tired of losing seasons

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Dakota faces St. Paul’s, the defending champions of the Winnipeg High School Football League’s premier AAA John Potter Division, at 7:30 p.m. at the home of the Blue Bombers.

All will be known Thursday night by the time the lights go down at Investors Group Field.

So, do the underdog Dakota Lancers have the stones to topple the mighty St. Paul’s Crusaders in the ANAVETS Bowl?

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Dakota quarterback Reid Vankoughnett runs a little interference after handing the ball off at a team workout Monday.

Lancers quarterback Reid Vankoughnett, a Grade 12 student, said the squad is primed and ready for the showcase game, the last of several league bowl games on the slate this week at IGF.

In fact, a small group of veterans have been preparing, in mind, body and spirit, for the better part of three seasons.

They did a lot of losing to get to where they are now.

"From last year when we went 1-6 (during the 2016 regular season) to going 5-2 this year, it’s big for the guys and for our school," Vankoughnett said. "We never give up, we’re all together, all one team, there’s no individuals.

"It’s different now. We had to learn how to win, instead of losing."

The Lancers had won only three games the past two seasons before going 5-2 this fall. They defeated the Sturgeon Heights Huskies and Sisler Spartans in the Potter playoffs to reach the championship game.

Dakota defensive back Andreas Kastellanos said losing a mid-season contest — their homecoming game at their new field — to the Spartans 28-24 to drop their record to 3-2 was a turning point in the season.

"We’ve done a lot of losing the last few years and we had high hopes for this season. We were 3-0, we lose to St. Paul’s and then we lose to Sisler. We went from second place to fourth place and guys were really down," he said. "It was a critical time, either we give up or we keep going.

"We were tired of losing. It was like, ‘No more, no more.’ It was time to pull up our socks and really get things going. We haven’t lost since."

St. Paul’s, meanwhile, posted an untarnished 7-0 regular-season record and then knocked the Garden City Fighting Gophers and Vincent Massey Trojans to the sidelines in the post-season.

Vankoughnett, the son of former Blue Bombers offensive lineman Dave Vankoughnett, will need to guide the way if the Lancers have hopes of knocking off the perennial powerhouse Crusaders squad. Those leadership characteristics didn’t appear by accident.

"(Dad) wants me to go out there and compete as hard as I can. He taught me how to be a leader and taught me what I have to do to go out and win football games," said Reid, who had more than 50 completions this seasons for more than 650 yards, while connecting on six touchdowns. He also had eight rushing TDs of his own.

St. Paul’s defensive end Collin Kornelson played on Manitoba’s under-18 squad with the talented QB and is well aware of how explosive he can be when he slides out of the pocket.

"I was impressed with him (in July) and he keeps showing why. He has a really good arm and he’s mobile," Kornelson said. "It all starts with him. If we can slow him down, that will better our chances."

The Crusaders, coached by Stacy Dainard and his staff, have won five AAA championships over the last decade and are the favourites to secure another title Thursday.

But Dainard said the key to the team’s dominance each season is that nothing is taken for granted.

"These guys understand there’s a burden put on them, but there’s also an expectation put on them that they haven’t earned yet. Other people have earned it for them and now it’s there turn to go out and live up to it," Dainard said.

"We’ll say that a few times at the beginning of the year, we’ll talk about what it means to represent our school and our football team, and they take it very seriously."

