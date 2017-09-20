Development continues for 2015 first-round pick Jack Roslovic

"It didn't start from one summer, either," said Roslovic following a training camp workout at the Iceplex Wednesday. "I've been working as hard as I can for probably now the last five or six summers. When you hit a certain age, you can start lifting weights and start doing some more things to add to your game, to add to your strength and conditioning level, so I think just a build up of a lot of hard work really just set me up for the testing scores that I had."

Roslovic was a standout during Winnipeg's fitness testing last week and had a particularly dominant performance in the beep test, a definitive assessment of cardiovascular conditioning. With a heavy workload during his off-season workout regimen, the 6-1 Roslovic said he added five to six pounds and now tips the scales at 193.

But it likely won't be enough to earn regular work with the Winnipeg Jets, who chose the 20-year-old centre in the first round (25th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's expected to continue his development with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, where he registered 13 goals and 48 points in 65 games in 2016-17.

The Jets appear content to allow Roslovic to develop. Despite a bevy of good forwards in a log-jam for bottom-six roles with the NHL club, Roslovic plans to make the decision difficult for the coaching staff. He wants to make a good account of himself when he makes his pre-season debut against the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Bell MTS Place (7 p.m., TSN3, TSN 1290).

"Jack's a really, really good pro," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. "Just outstanding fitness numbers, really off the charts. And he's learning the game at centre ice.

"We liked his game that he played for us when he came in, and he had a long, fruitful year in the American Hockey League and he'll continue to that. We'll get him in some exhibition games here, give him a chance to maybe run back-to-back (games) and get some bigger minutes and some power-play time...

"For him, every day's another step closer to the NHL. We have lots of confidence. And when it comes, when that day finally arrives, it might not be a straight line that you get to the NHL and stay forever, but he's on the right path."

The Columbus product, who made his NHL debut against his hometown Blue Jackets late last season, believes his time will come, but he's willing to wait.

"It's not frustrating at all," said Roslovic. "A lot of great players (here) which you can use it to your advantage. To watch guys that work hard every day like that the way they do. It really is beneficial."

MYERS RETURNS TO LINEUP

Veteran defenceman Tyler Myers returns to the Jets lineup tonight for the first time since Nov. 11. He missed all but 11 games last season due to family concerns and a season-ending surgery for a lower-body injury.

"He looks just excited to be back doing his job with not the weight of the world or an injury on his mind," said Maurice. "He's been outstanding in his play. A lot of veteran guys coming in dread the first four or five days (of training camp). He was like a rookie trying to make the team. He was all over the ice."

NOTEWORTHY

Free-agent signee Steve Mason will make his debut in a Jets uniform tonight. The same goes for Finnish defenceman Sami Niku, who will partner with Dustin Byfuglien.

