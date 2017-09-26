Dressler may sit when Blue play 'dangerous' Esks

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

KUDOS FOR ADAMS: The CFL made the Blue Bombers’ Darvin Adams one of its top performers of the week after the wide receiver had a tremendous outing against Ottawa, catching seven passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Dressler left Winnipeg’s 29-9 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night with his arm in a sling and he did not practise Tuesday.

The health of veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers slotback Weston Dressler, who would be expected to be a key contributor to any playoff run, is in question after an upper-body injury suffered in Week 14.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Darvin Adams snags a pass during Bombers practice Tuesday. The wide receiver was named a top performer of the week.

"Another couple of weeks for sure," said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

It was Adams’ most productive day since he set a Southeastern Conference Championship Game record with 217 receiving yards in Auburn University’s 56-17 win over South Carolina on Dec. 4, 2010.

The outburst didn’t surprise teammate and cornerback Chris Randle, who faces Adams most days in practice.

"I think he’s having an amazing year... Every day it’s a battle with him. I just know how hard he works. He’s a competitor, he wants to be the best at his position and he’s out there showing that," Randle said.

Randle doesn’t buy the "underrated" tag sometimes assigned to Adams.

"I think he gets respect from everyone he goes against," Randle said. "They have to acknowledge that. I think if you watch tape... the tape speaks for itself. But as far as media coverage and things of that nature, I think he can be acknowledged a little bit more."

Adams has 65 catches and 961 yards and is close to breaking the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his five-year CFL career.

"I don’t think it was a breakout game," Adams said. "I just made plays when the opportunity came. That’s all it was. Matt (quarterback Nichols) has the confidence in throwing me the rock. I just had to do my job in catching it."

SHOWDOWN IN EDMONTON: Nichols will face his old team Saturday in Edmonton and he’s convinced it will be a difficult game to win.

"It’s a huge game; I mean, it always is," Nichols said. "They’re a good football team. They’ve been a good football team for a while now. They’re a team that plays well in all three phases, so it’s going to be a tough one. It’s a tough place to go and win. We’ve got our work cut out for us."

The Eskimos started the season 7-0 but have lost five straight.

"They’re always dangerous," Nichols said. "Their offence puts up points (and) their defence makes it tough on you. They’ve got explosive guys on special teams so, like I said, it’s a tough team, tough place to win."

NOTEWORTHY: The Blue Bombers announced Tuesday they have added American wide receiver Garry Brown to their practice roster.

Brown played four seasons with the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans in NCAA Division II and recently was released from an NFL tryout with the Oakland Raiders.

Meanwhile, American defensive back Zavian Bingham, who played at Jackson State, announced via Twitter Monday night that he would be joining the Blue Bombers.

