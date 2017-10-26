Early winners, losers in the NHL by the numbers

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The Good

Vegas Golden Knights (7-1-0): Their first home game came just nine days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas. They honoured the victims, their families and first responders in a wonderful manner.

On the ice, the Golden Knights have underlying numbers that are poor, but they're not at the bottom, where expansion teams often end up. Maybe they can ride a high PDO (save percentage plus shooting percentage) to stay in the playoff chase as the games get tougher, but it’s unlikely.

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-1-1): They were a pre-season favourite of many and it’s hard to imagine they’ll have the same injury problems as last year when they just missed the playoffs.

Pedestrian possession stats and riding a high PDO is concerning, but they have the shooters to put up higher-than-average numbers. Their top-end talent makes them one of the favourites to win the Stanley Cup.

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-3-1): After winning their second Cup in a row, they started the season losing back-to-back games, including a 10-1 shellacking courtesy of the Chicago Blackhawks. Some underlying numbers are obviously skewed and they’ve lost twice to Tampa Bay, but it doesn’t look like they’re going away easily as they work through their Cup hangover.

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-2-0): They have the forward depth to win every night, lately playing the excellent Mitch Marner on the fourth line.

The defence is still suspect, but head coach Mike Babcock coaches his team to take advantage of their high-octane offence while trying to keep them defensively responsible.

Underlying numbers have them comfortably in the top third of the league, which should see them easily make the playoffs. The sport book that moved them to Stanley Cup favourite had to be reacting to Toronto money being bet as they haven’t proven that they quite belong there just yet.

Ottawa Senators (4-1-4): Their basic shot metrics are terrible but jump up somewhat when you consider where the shots are coming from.

The higher quality is due to their system, which capitalizes on mistakes. This team can come at you in a hurry.

Many people wrote them off last year due to their underlying numbers, but they were knocked out in the Eastern Conference finals by Pittsburgh in seven games.

I’m not discounting them anymore because of the numbers — I consider them unique.

New Jersey Devils (6-2-0): They’re using speedy play to provide entertaining and winning hockey. Their predictive numbers aren’t great, despite beating the Leafs, Tampa Bay and Ottawa. I never thought they’d be this good and I’m still having trouble seeing them as a playoff team.

Los Angeles Kings (7-1-1): They are barely hanging in the top third of the league in possession stats (they were dominant in their good years) but this team looks like it has adjusted its play to be a threat. Gone is the slow, grinding cycle game; now they look to "play fast" like the top teams.

They don’t have the personnel to continue this pace but they’ve shown me a lot more than I expected.

St. Louis Blues (7-2-1): Their shot numbers range from so-so to pretty good when you see they get some nice looks at the net. Head coach Mike Yeo has installed systems that work.

They were my pre-season choice to drop out of the "Big Six" in the Central Division playoff hunt — but they’re getting scary.

The Bad

Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1): Their possession stats aren’t much, but they suggest at least one or two wins. I thought the team would make a move forward this year, but not enough to be a playoff contender.

They have a terrible PDO, which explains some of it. They’re digging a huge hole.

Montreal Canadiens (2-6-1): The Habs are in decent shape when it comes to possession numbers, but both their save- and shooting-percentage figures have killed them. Carey Price has been bad but that won’t last. Goals should go up, and while they’ll be battling with a bunch of mediocre teams, the playoffs are in sight.

Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1): Their league-worst shooting percentage has obliterated their chances of winning. Their possession numbers have been excellent. They will be back.

New York Rangers (2-6-2): Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has been the backbone of this team forever and he’s had a poor start. Their systems are designed to maximize the skaters and lean on their goalie, so Lundqvist has to get better. His backup (former Jets Ondrej Pavelec) isn’t the answer.

The Manitoba team

Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0): They’re getting crushed by shot metrics — it’s easy to remember they were outplayed in five of their seven games, yet managed to win four.

If they were 2-5-0 they would have fallen into the bad category above — goaltender Connor Hellebuyck saved them from that fate.

I still have the Jets as a playoff team, but it’d be nice for them to start acting like one soon.

Matt Hendricks joins the team for Thursday’s game against the Penguins, allowing a crucial piece of head coach Paul Maurice’s plan to finally hit the ice.

It’s crucial because of the glowing ways Maurice has spoken of the 36 year old. Penalty-killing, shot-blocking, leadership and grit have arrived.

Stay tuned for the results.

