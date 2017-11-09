Einarson and her East St. Paul rink will face tough test Friday

Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul faces a pair of crucial curling games today against formidable foes at the Canadian Olympic pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.

Einarson battles Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., in a battle of the top two teams of Pool B in the women's draw in the morning. Both quads come in with 3-1 round-robin records. In the afternoon, Einarson takes on Krista McCarville of Thunday Bay, Ont., who is 2-2.

On Thursday, Einarson's crew defeated Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 9-4.

Brian Meilleur of Fort Rouge is still in the playoff picture in Pool B with a 3-2 record, while Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial was 1-4 heading into Thursday's late draw.