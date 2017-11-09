Einarson and her East St. Paul rink will face tough test Friday

Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul faces a pair of crucial curling games today against formidable foes at the Canadian Olympic pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
Einarson battles Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., in a battle of the top two teams of Pool B in the women's draw in the morning. Both quads come in with 3-1 round-robin records. In the afternoon, Einarson takes on Krista McCarville of Thunday Bay, Ont., who is 2-2.
On Thursday, Einarson's crew defeated Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 9-4.
Brian Meilleur of Fort Rouge is still in the playoff picture in Pool B with a 3-2 record, while Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial was 1-4 heading into Thursday's late draw.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 151 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 151 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul faces a pair of crucial curling games today against formidable foes at the Canadian Olympic pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
Einarson battles Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., in a battle of the top two teams of Pool B in the women's draw in the morning. Both quads come in with 3-1 round-robin records. In the afternoon, Einarson takes on Krista McCarville of Thunday Bay, Ont., who is 2-2.
On Thursday, Einarson's crew defeated Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 9-4.
Brian Meilleur of Fort Rouge is still in the playoff picture in Pool B with a 3-2 record, while Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial was 1-4 heading into Thursday's late draw.
The top three teams from each pool advance to the playoffs, beginning Saturday. Two teams in each of the men's and women's events qualify Sunday for the Olympic trials in Ottawa.
Shannon Birchard of St. Vital, the lone local foursome in Pool A, possesses a 2-3 record.
On the men's side, William Lyburn of the Granite Club (3-2) had a spendid day, posting an 8-7 victory over clubmate Pat Simmons and a 6-4 triumph over Quebec's Jean-Michel Ménard.
Lyburn is behind only Charley Thomas of Edmonton in the Pool B standings. Simmons was 1-2 before facing Thomas on the late draw Thursday.
In Pool A, Jason Gunlaugson (2-2) has a big day ahead as well, colliding with John Morris of Vernon, B.C., and Adam Casey of Regina, both with 2-2 records. Glen Howard of Etobicoke, Ont., is a perfect 4-0 to lead the pool.
– Jason Bell
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.