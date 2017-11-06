Einarson rink opens Olympic team pre-trials with a win

Kerri Einarson's women's curling crew from East St. Paul finished strong to begin the Canadian Olympic pre-trials playdowns in Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday.
Locked in a 7-7 tie after giving up a steal of two points to Karla Thompson in the eighth end, Einarson blanked the ninth and then cracked a four-ender in the 10th to record an 11-7 victory over the Kamloops, B.C., team in the opening draw of the pre-trials.
Einarson, along with three other women's teams and three men's teams, all from Winnipeg, are with 21 other teams from across the country battling for the final four berths (two men's play, two in women's) in the Canadian Olympic trials in Ottawa next month.
In other games Monday afternoon involving local teams, Shannon Birchard of Thistle stole a key single in the sixth end to grab a 4-2 lead and hung on for a 6-5 win over Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., while Sherry Middaugh from Coldwater, Ont., scored a ninth-end deuce and then stole a single in the last end for a 7-5 win over Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial.
In the evening draw, Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., upended Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge 10-6.
Meanwhile, Jason Gunnlaugson, William Lyburn and Pat Simmons, all from the Granite, take to the ice for the first time Tuesday morning.
Round-robin play this week wraps up Friday night and the playoff are set for the weekend.
The four squads that clinch spots in Summerside qualify for the Olympic trials, Dec. 2-10, in the nation’s capital. Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, the 2014 Olympic gold medallist, and Michelle Englot, also representing Winnipeg, have already qualified, as have Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen and Reid Carruthers.
— Jason Bell
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted.