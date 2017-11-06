Einarson rink opens Olympic team pre-trials with a win

Kerri Einarson's women's curling crew from East St. Paul finished strong to begin the Canadian Olympic pre-trials playdowns in Summerside, P.E.I., on Monday.

Locked in a 7-7 tie after giving up a steal of two points to Karla Thompson in the eighth end, Einarson blanked the ninth and then cracked a four-ender in the 10th to record an 11-7 victory over the Kamloops, B.C., team in the opening draw of the pre-trials.

Einarson, along with three other women's teams and three men's teams, all from Winnipeg, are with 21 other teams from across the country battling for the final four berths (two men's play, two in women's) in the Canadian Olympic trials in Ottawa next month.

In other games Monday afternoon involving local teams, Shannon Birchard of Thistle stole a key single in the sixth end to grab a 4-2 lead and hung on for a 6-5 win over Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., while Sherry Middaugh from Coldwater, Ont., scored a ninth-end deuce and then stole a single in the last end for a 7-5 win over Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial.