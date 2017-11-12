Eskimos knock off Bombers 39-32 in CFL West Division semifinal

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Gable, who had 107 yards on 16 carries, added another 15-yard scamper for a TD in the final quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Adarius Bowman scored another TD on a 42-yard pass from quarterback Mike Reilly, who finished the game with 345 yards on 23-for-33 passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

C.J. Gable's 15-yard touchdown run and Brandon Zylstra's 33-yard reception for another major keyed a 15-point third quarter to break open a close game as the Edmonton Eskimos cruised to a 39-32 triumph over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL's West Division semifinal Sunday before 27,244 fans at Investors Group Field.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly (13) gets the pass away despite pressure from Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Cory Johnson (67) during first half CFL western semifinal action.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea reacts after a call in Edmonton Eskimos' favour during first half CFL western semifinal action in.

The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.

The Eskimos will now face the Stampeders in the West final in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Gable's third-quarter score was pivotal, coming four plays after a fake punt by the Blue Bombers was snuffed out by the Edmonton return team. On a third and three, Winnipeg's Timothy Flanders took a direct snap but he was tackled by former Blue Bomber Cory Watson, who brought him down on the Winnipeg 40-yard line for a two-yard loss.

Zylstra, the CFL's leading receiver in the regular season, had a huge game with eight catches for 156 yards.

Reilly started the game quickly, taking the Esks' first possession 83 yards on nine plays in 3:57, ending with a 17-yard TD reception by a wide open Adarius Bowman.

The Blue Bombers got a 20-yard field goal from Justin Medlock and Matt Nichols found L'Damian Washington for a seven-yard TD catch to pull into a 10-7 lead. Edmonton's Sean Whyte leveled the score at 10-10 with a 28-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Early in the third quarter, Hugh O'Neill's 65-yard punt single gave the Esks an 11-10 edge. Medlock added a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull the Bombers to within nine points at 25-16.

Nichols hit Weston Dressler with a 20-yard TD pass and two-point convert to Matt Coates with 8:02 left in the game to make things interesting in the fourth quarter. Dressler added a 15-yard TD catch on the final play of the game and finished with eight catches for 111 yards.

Nichols went 34-for-47 for 368 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.

Winnipeg tailback Andrew Harris rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.