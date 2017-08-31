Explosive O vs. dominant D

Of all the games that make up the CFL schedule each year, few need as little help in generating hype as the Labour Day Classic between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

But this year’s annual matchup, which takes place Sunday in Regina at the new Mosaic Stadium, the home of arguably the league’s most passionate fan base, features a script much different from past years. Not only are both teams in contention for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive West Division, it also pins arguably the league’s hottest offence (Bombers) against one of the CFL’s most dominant defences (Riders).

"You look how tight it is in this league, and especially in the West, the whole thing is about gaining momentum and stringing together wins," said Bombers running back Andrew Harris. "Look at how Saskatchewan was and where they are now, nipping at the heels of B.C. It can turn so fast, so every game is crucial and getting two points is absolutely a must."

The Bombers’ offence, led by quarterback Matt Nichols and Harris, both in the midst of career years, has led the CFL in scoring since the beginning of 2017. Through 10 weeks, Winnipeg is averaging 32 points per game as an offence, a full three points more than the Calgary Stampeders, who lead the CFL standings with a 7-1-1 record.

Nichols, 30, is on pace to eclipse 5,000 passing yards for the first time in his seven-year CFL career. Harris, also 30, is within reach of becoming the first player in CFL history to post 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in a season. Through nine games, Harris has 570 yards on 103 carries and 53 catches for 490 yards.

Neither player would be having this kind of season without the stellar play of an offensive line that has been intact for the better part of the past two seasons. Other players, too, including Darvin Adams, the Bombers’ leading receiver with 647 yards, and tailback Timothy Flanders, who’s currently playing the supporting role in the Bombers’ two-headed running game the past month, among others, have made the Bombers almost unstoppable most nights.

"They’re performing at a high level and our quarterback is performing at a high level. When you get that, good things happen," Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice. "But it’s a week to week thing. Streaks can end pretty quick."

While the Bombers (7-2) have rolled to five straight victories, the streak beginning with an improbable comeback against the Montreal Alouettes at Investors Group Field in Week 6, the Riders (4-4) have also done their share of late to open eyes across the CFL.

Saskatchewan is coming off back-to-back victories for the first time this season. What’s most impressive is those wins have come against strong divisional foes in the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos, and by a combined score of 95-39.

CP Saskatchewan Roughriders' Crezdon Butler tackles Edmonton Eskimos' LaDarius Perkins in Edmonton, Friday. The Roughriders' imposing defence poses a problem for Winnipeg's offence.

Saskatchewan’s defence has been a big part of their recent success. They held the Lions off the scoreboard through the first three quarters at home, winning that Week 8 matchup 41-8. It was much of the same last week against the Eskimos on the road. Edmonton did put up 31 points to the Riders’ 54, but 24 of those came in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Saskatchewan had 40 points by the start of the fourth quarter, with two scores provided by interceptions for touchdowns. The Riders’ first TD of the game came after a forced fumble recovered by the defence. In all, the Riders’ had five takeaways to the Eskimos’ one.

"They’ve dominated two football teams and so you’re watching the clips and you’re like ‘wow, this game’s over in the second and third quarter,’" said LaPolice, adding Saskatchewan has allowed the second-fewest point per games this year (25.4).

"They’re athletic, they run to the ball well, they tackle well and they do a lot of different things we’ve got to prepare for. We’re well aware how good they are."

The Bombers have faced the Riders twice this year — once in exhibition, the other being the Bombers first game of the season — with both games needing overtime. The lone regular-season tilt was a high-scoring affair at Mosaic, with Winnipeg winning 43-40 in extra time. The Bombers were able to identify a number of weaknesses on defence that game, which resulted in a number of long throws, including an 80-yard touchdown to Weston Dressler, who returns to the lineup this week after missing three games.

"They’ve put in a few new coverages and I feel like they’re playing them extremely well and you can just tell they’re buying into the system," said Nichols. "That’s making it tough on people right now."

As much as the Bombers were able to exploit some areas of the Riders’ defence, LaPolice doesn’t expect to see much of the same. Shifting schemes from one week to another is a trademark of Riders head coach/defensive co-ordinator Chris Jones.

"Certainly some games (Jones) may do something to one team and the next day you look and it’s totally different. We got to prepare. We always talk about trying to adapt, improvise and overcome, so I know he’ll have some new things for us," said LaPolice.

"He likes to move his defenders, his front four around in different ways. But he also likes to rush three and drop nine into coverage. Some people talk about how much pressure they’ll bring, that they’re going to blitz, blitz. He doesn’t do that as much as he did six years ago, so you’ve got to prepare for everything against them."

