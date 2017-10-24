Fanning, Roadley named Manitoba's top golfers

Golf Manitoba wrapped up its season Monday night, handing out awards to the province’s top male and female golfers.
Camryn Roadley, the inaugural female golfer of the year winner in 2015, won the award again this year. The Southward player captured the junior women’s title and was a member of the provincial team that finished fifth at nationals. Roadley was also a member of Team Manitoba for the Canada Summer Games where the team finished fourth and she finished 10th.
Todd Fanning won this year's male award. The Niakwa golfer captured the Manitoba Mid-Amateur (25+) and Mid-Masters (40+) championships and then won the Canadian Mid-Amateur and Mid-Masters titles. He was also a member of the Manitoba team that finished fourth in the team competition at the Canadian Mid-Amateur. It is Fanning’s fifth golfer of the year award, also winning in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1991.
Also honoured Monday night at Bel Acres was Elmhurst’s Irv Benne, named the 11th recipient of the annual Golf Manitoba Distinguished Service Award for his long service to golf in the province.
