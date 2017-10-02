Fed-up NFL fans deliver similar message to one Calgary voters are crafting

When the end comes — and it is coming quicker than anyone imagined even a week ago — these anthem protests are going to wither and die not because the league or the owners crack down, as President Donald Trump has demanded, but because most fans of pro sports in North America want their sports to be an escape from the problems of the real world, not another platform for it.

There were other reports of pre-game booing of lesser or greater volume from virtually every stadium in the league as many NFL fans staged an anthem protest of their own, loudly and clearly announcing that it’s time to get back to concentrating on what the NFL does best: inflicting crippling, lifelong injuries on its participants.

Fans in New York booed the Jacksonville Jaguars when they took a knee on the field prior to the singing of the anthems, while it was an extraordinary scene in Baltimore as fans booed both the hometown Ravens and the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers when both teams took a knee.

If there is any lesson to be drawn from the cascade of boos that rained down upon NFL players at stadiums across the league over the weekend, it’s that the patience of a lot of NFL fans for the amount of politics they’re willing to tolerate in their sports has worn dangerously thin.

Buffalo Bills players take a knee during the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Remember all those breathless reports at this time last week about how the wave of NFL player protests that followed Trump’s comments was nothing short of a game-changer?

Yeah, well, no one is saying it’s a game-changer any longer, as it very quickly emerges that the people who actually pay the bills — the fans — don’t want the game to change.

I give these protests another couple of weeks before they return to what they were before Trump lit the fuse: a handful of guys on a handful of teams sitting out the anthem for a multitude of reasons.

Game-changer? Yeah, the game’s going to change, all right — it’s going to change right back to what it was a couple weeks ago: a shameless celebration of violence involving predominantly visible minority athletes staged for the entertainment of a mostly white audience, without apology.

Baseball isn’t America’s game — it’s football. And for all the wrong reasons.

All of which is no doubt at least in part why a lot of NFL fans are deeply uncomfortable having a discussion about the divisions of race during a football game that, in many ways, still exposes those divisions every Sunday, Monday and Thursday in the fall and winter.

The U.S. Civil Rights Act — which banned discrimination on the basis of race — was passed in 1964, but someone forgot to tell the NFL. It took another 43 years before the New York Giants would get their first black quarterback in 2007 and it took until last year before a black quarterback would make the first start in the 56-year history of the league’s most high-profile franchise — the New England Patriots.

All of which is to say that if the NFL wants to join the conversation about race in America, the place to start would be in its own boardrooms and locker rooms, not out on the field.

Look, done right, sports can be a tremendously powerful agent of change in politics.

Indeed, there was a story just last week about the intersection of politics and sport that has the potential to defuse the single most dangerous conflict in geopolitics today — and it had nothing to do with millionaire NFL players taking a knee.

No, the story that mattered last week was one you probably didn’t hear about: a pair of North Korean figure skaters named Ryom Tae-ok, 18, and Kim Ju-sik, 25 qualified last Friday to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

You want to talk game-changer? It would be the presence of even a tiny North Korean delegation in South Korea, which both the International Olympic Committee and the South Koreans have said for months could " lead to a peaceful Games, a sense of reconciliation and a lessening of concerns that nuclear brinkmanship would interfere with the event," according to the New York Times.

So the larger problem, in other words, isn’t when sports gets injected into politics — it is when politics gets injected into sport.

Indeed, the entire Olympic movement was founded on the politically therapeutic benefits of the world putting down its weapons every four years to get together on the field of play.

But the reverse does not hold true, as football fans reminded the NFL over the weekend or as I was reminded last week by the profoundly unlikable gasbag named Gary Bettman.

Bettman spent the early part of last week doing his very best to stay out of the NFL protests, telling anyone and everyone within earshot that he doesn’t get involved in politics. Which would have been fine, if he'd just stopped there.

But then just a couple of days later, Bettman got involved in politics and did so in the most cynical way imaginable. He was available for a round of interviews in the Calgary media in which he inserted himself into the ongoing municipal election campaign by making an inflammatory allegation against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who’s been playing hardball with the Calgary Flames in their bid for a new arena.

"We were having a theoretical conversation about the importance of arenas and major league sports franchises to a city, which he indicated he didn’t believe in," Bettman told the Calgary Herald. "I said, ‘Well… what if the end result of this is that the Flames have to move?’ And he said to me, ‘Then they’ll have to move.’"

All of which would be a shockingly cavalier thing for a Canadian mayor to say — except, of course, Nenshi didn't said it that way at all. Here’s his version of the conversation, as told to the Calgary Sun:

"(Bettman) certainly did say, ‘You know, if you screw this up, the Flames are going to leave and that is going to be miserable and it’ll destroy your city.’ I remember very well saying to him, ‘That would be an awful outcome but it’s not going to destroy my city.’

"He intimated it is the end of a political career if you lose a hockey team."

I know whose version of that conversation I believe; it’s the version told by a guy who is about to get re-elected to a third term in a city whose residents are sending a message — much like those NFL fans over the weekend — to stop trying to inject politics into their sport.

Here’s something nobody said, ever: The planet would be a better place if only more self-important multimillionaires from the world of sport would tell us what to think about the major issues of the day.

paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @PaulWiecek

Read more by Paul Wiecek.