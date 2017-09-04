Fish end on winning note

One hundred games, several thousand miles up and down the interstates and far more success than failure: it’s been quite a journey, but the gruelling marathon that is the American Association regular season is over. Now the Winnipeg Goldeyes are focused on sprinting to the playoff finish line and bringing home another championship.

Winnipeg’s team wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in its 24-year history with an 8-3 Labour Day win over Fargo-Moorhead before 5,716 fans — a result that keeps the RedHawks out of the postseason and what would have been a semi-final matchup with the Goldeyes.

Instead, North division champion Winnipeg (62-38) will take on the Central division champion Lincoln Saltdogs (58-41). The best-of-five series goes Wednesday and Thursday in Nebraska, then returns to Shaw Park for the duration starting Saturday.

"Just a really good way to finish the season. They were hungry, played really good baseball to take it to the last day. We responded," Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said.

Forney wasn’t shedding any tears over not having to meet the RedHawks in the playoffs, considering they have the league’s top pitcher on their staff and have been charging hard for the past several weeks following a tough start.

"Fargo’s a dangerous team. They’ve been playing so well. It’s not necessarily a team you want to play in the postseason," he said.

"Fargo, the wave they’ve been rolling on, if they had been able to get it done today it would have been tough to stop that momentum."

Gary captured the wild-card spot as a result of its walkoff win on Monday afternoon. That left the RailCats in a three-way tie with Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City. However, Gary owned the tiebreaker and gets to keep playing. Kansas City needed both a win and losses by Gary and Fargo-Moorhead. And while the T-Bones had a final inning walkoff win of their own Monday, it was moot.

Gary (57-43) will take on South division champion Wichita (61-38) in the other semi-final.

Monday’s victory also gives the Goldeyes the best regular-season record in the league and left them just one off their all-time franchise record of 63 wins. That means if the Fish were to beat Lincoln and advance to the finals, they would have home-field advantage.

Forney credited the eight players who were part of last year’s championship team with helping to establish the identity of this year’s squad.

"Credit those kids in the locker room," said Forney.

"They come to play hard every day. The biggest thing is they play hard, every night, until there’s no more outs. Good or bad, they’re able to leave it behind and move on to the next day and bring good energy."

The Goldeyes were led in their final game by catcher Mason Katz, who had a home-run hat trick with three solo shots on the day. That gave him 19 for the season which is second-only to David Bergin’s 20.

"Never had one in college, never had one in pro ball," Katz said of the feat. He was joking during the game with Bergin that he was going to catch him on the final day. "It was a good day, I got some good pitches to hit," he said.

Second baseman Casey Turgeon also had a big game with three hits and a huge play in the first inning when he gunned down a RedHawks runner at the plate to keep it scoreless. Outfielders David Rohm and Reggie Abercrombie had a pair of RBIs each.

Pitcher Charle Rosario had yet another terrific outing, giving up two runs off four hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked three in what was his 25th start of the year, which sets a league record.

Fargo-Moorhead actually took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning off a two-run homer, but Winnipeg stormed back with a pair in the bottom of the inning, two more in the seventh and then three in the eight to send their long-time rivals home for the season.

"We really wanted to go out there and get a win. We wanted to go into playoffs on a high note and our lineup feeling good," Katz said.

