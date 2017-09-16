Fish won't swim with Mother Nature

Mother Nature has rained all over the American Association championship series.
The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Wichita Wingnuts were set to do battle Saturday night at Shaw Park in game three of their best-of-five series.
The teams split the first two games in Kansas, so the stakes were high as the winner would draw within one victory of raising the trophy.
But cold, wet and windy conditions persisted throughout the day and into the evening. First pitch was originally set for 6 p.m., but the tarp remained on the field as hundreds of fans huddled in the concourse waiting for word.
There was some hope the system might pass through and allow for a delayed start, but when radar showed little change the game was officially called around 7 p.m.
As a result, game three is now set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Game four will be played Monday at 7 p.m. If the series is to need a deciding fifth game, it will go Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Wichita won last Wednesday’s opener by a 12-7 score and Winnipeg responded the next night with a 7-1 victory.
The same scheduled Saturday starters will go today. The Goldeyes send ace Kevin McGovern (13-3, 2.56 ERA in the regular season) to the mound against Wichita’s Jordan Cooper (8-2, 3.98 ERA).
