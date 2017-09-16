Fish won't swim with Mother Nature

Mother Nature has rained all over the American Association championship series.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Wichita Wingnuts were set to do battle Saturday night at Shaw Park in game three of their best-of-five series.

The teams split the first two games in Kansas, so the stakes were high as the winner would draw within one victory of raising the trophy.

But cold, wet and windy conditions persisted throughout the day and into the evening. First pitch was originally set for 6 p.m., but the tarp remained on the field as hundreds of fans huddled in the concourse waiting for word.