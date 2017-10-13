Flanders won't be in Bombers' lineup against Lions

Running back Timothy Flanders (ankle) was a spectator at today's walk-through and will not suit up when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the B.C. Lions in a crucial West Division matchup at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols (hand), offensive lineman Trent Corney (foot), fullback Mike Miller (lower body) and wide receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino all practised today and are expected to be in the lineup against the Lions. Feoli-Gudino and fellow Canadian receiver Matt Coates are listed as starters on Winnipeg's depth chart.

American wide receiver L'Damian Washington, who has been on Winnipeg's practice roster since Week 5, was listed on the club's 46-man roster and could play Saturday. Two undetermined players will be scratched before game time.

