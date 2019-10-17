Jets fans dressed as empty seats

It hadn't happened since 1996.
On Tuesday night, there was not a sellout for a Winnipeg Jets home game. That had not occured since Jets 1.0 in the old Winnipeg Arena.
Jets 2.0 had sold out their previous 332 games at the downtown rink, including playoffs, before Tuesday.
What's going on here, folks? Is the bloom off rose?
Mike McIntyre sent some questions about the empty seats to True North on Wednesday and has a column for you on the matter.
Mike was also at the team's practice on Wednesday and has a story with Bryan Little, who makes his season debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a concussion.
Also today, Mike Sawatzky has a story we'd typically have in our Playbook newsletter — the play of Brandon Alexander, who has recently been inserted at the safety position for the Bombers.
And a reminder, folks, some days while the seasons overlap you will get your Jets news in the Playbook, which you can subscribe to here.
Here's hoping that lingering snow melts over the next few days!
— Sports editor Steve Lyons
Our coverage
- Mike McIntyre: Jets, fans relationship status? It's getting complicated
- Little steps towards recovery: Jets forward makes strides in return to ice
- Leafs losers: Carlson leads Caps to first home win, 4-3 over Maple Leafs
- Alexander shifts to safety: Bombers defensive back being asked to cover more ground
What we're reading
- 31 Thoughts: Taylor Hall contract status looms over slow-starting Devils (Elliotte Friedman)
- Ken Campbell: A slow start and disappointing results have given the Wild a dose of reality to start the season, but despite an aging, declining roster, GM Bill Guerin's willingness to give youth and successful AHL talent a chance can pay dividends down the line (The Hockey News)
- Rink bird dog: Former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti uses baseball lessons for NHL scouting, reports ESPN's Greg Wyshynski
In case you missed it
- Dump & Chase: Storm cell of hockey
- Mike McIntyre: Hard to predict which Jets team will show up on nightly basis
- Her goals are golden: Drive and determination knows no gender, and academy's female hockey players prove that
Numbers and news
- Well behaved: The Jets are leading the NHL in fewest penalty minutes — four per game. Winnipeg has been shorthanded 15 times compared to being on the power play 27 times
- Milestone ahead: Jets head coach Paul Maurice is one victory away from 700 wins — seventh all-time in the NHL. He's third in wins among active NHL coaches, behind Joel Quenneville (892) and Barry Trotz (813)
