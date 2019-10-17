Jets fans dressed as empty seats

It hadn't happened since 1996.

On Tuesday night, there was not a sellout for a Winnipeg Jets home game. That had not occured since Jets 1.0 in the old Winnipeg Arena.

Jets 2.0 had sold out their previous 332 games at the downtown rink, including playoffs, before Tuesday.

What's going on here, folks? Is the bloom off rose?

Mike McIntyre sent some questions about the empty seats to True North on Wednesday and has a column for you on the matter.

Mike was also at the team's practice on Wednesday and has a story with Bryan Little, who makes his season debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a concussion.

Also today, Mike Sawatzky has a story we'd typically have in our Playbook newsletter — the play of Brandon Alexander, who has recently been inserted at the safety position for the Bombers.

Here's hoping that lingering snow melts over the next few days!

— Sports editor Steve Lyons