Bombers announce two signings
This article was published 27/12/2018 (1352 days ago), so information in it may no longer be current.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed national defensive back Jacob Firlotte and international linebacker Otha Peters Jr.
Firlotte was selected 58th overall in the 2018 CFL Draft by the Bombers and spent part of last season on the club’s practice roster. Firlotte spent four seasons with the Queen’s Gaels.
Peters played two season with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. In 2017, Peters signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.