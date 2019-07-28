Eyeing redemption after meltdown

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, here are five takeaways from Friday’s meltdown in Steeltown:

Losing to the Argos would be inexcusable.

But even after such a flawed performance, the potential for redemption is at hand for the West Division leaders. The Blue Bombers, who will be based in southern Ontario this week while they lick their wounds and plot their next moves, will face the woeful and winless Argonauts at Toronto’s BMO Field Thursday night.

GUELPH, Ont. — After an impressive five-game win streak to open the CFL’s regular season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers crashed into the loss column on Friday night, suffering a 23-15 defeat at the paws of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

PETER POWER / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES Bombers QB Matt Nichols reflects after his final possession against the Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The game manager falters

Much has been made about Matt Nichols’ rep as an effective game manager, but Friday’s loss illustrated the flipside of the argument.

When the 32-year-old quarterback tosses interceptions while trying to find receivers in tight coverage or makes errant throws, Winnipeg’s offence suffers big time.

Nichols entered the Hamilton game as a model of efficiency in 2019, with a 12-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and emerged from the debacle with a 13-4 mark.

It didn’t help that Nichols was feeling the heat thanks to Hamilton’s excellent defensive line.

PETER POWER / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES Tiger-Cats defensive back Jumal Rolle (left) making an interception on a pass intended for Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler in Friday’s game.

In the two games, Nichols surrendered three picks during the 2018 season — Week 5 against the B.C. Lions and Week 13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders — Winnipeg lost by three and five points, respectively.

A return to his usual precision form from No. 15 is what the Blue Bombers need most.

"I’m hard on myself and I will be for a day," Nichols said after throwing a season-high 48 passes against the Tabbies.

"I’ll watch the film (Saturday) and it will be gone and we’ll be back to the 1-0 mentality and get back to work. It’s professional football, you’re not going to win every game. I know that, been around long enough to understand that. It doesn’t make losing easy, (but) it makes me hungry and want to get back to work."

Ticats were tougher, smarter

PETER POWER / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES Blue Bombers defensive tackle Drake Nevis (right) during the final minutes of their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Tiger-Cats lost their all-star quarterback, Jeremiah Masoli, to a season-ending knee injury after taking a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Bombers defence failed to take advantage of his inexperienced replacement, Dane Evans.

"Personally, I think I played like (expletive)," Winnipeg safety Jeff Hecht said.

"I outsmarted myself a little bit, especially when they went to their bullpen. Tried to do too much."

An early deficit shouldn’t have bothered the veterans, but there was little pushback from the visitors after Masoli’s departure. Evans did just enough to stay out of major trouble.

"Getting behind early hurt us a bit," Hecht said.

"It’s a wake-up call. We’re a team that hasn’t been behind early and we just couldn’t recover, it seems. It’s a character game, I guess you can look at it that way. Losing sucks, but we’re going to move on and get better."

Hang onto the dang ball

The Blue Bombers lacked rhythm on offence, displayed a lack of urgency on defence and were just plain sloppy on special teams.