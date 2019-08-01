Argonauts QB remains upbeat

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

“The losing part was the hard part, but the chemistry’s fantastic. We have everything in this locker room and everything on this team except wins. Coach (Corey) Chamblin has been leading us like nobody could, especially at this time. When it comes, this will be a better story for you guys to write.”

TORONTO — Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has suited up with 13 organizations in nine years as a pro.

"The losing part was the hard part, but the chemistry’s fantastic. We have everything in this locker room and everything on this team except wins. Coach (Corey) Chamblin has been leading us like nobody could, especially at this time. When it comes, this will be a better story for you guys to write."

Toronto is trying to avoid an 0-7 start for the first time since 1981, when it started 0-9 on the way to a 2-14 finish.

Star wide receiver Derel Walker said the turnover blame shouldn’t rest belong exclusively with Bethel-Thompson, who has thrown nine interceptions in three starts.

"Turnovers, regardless, have been killing (us)," Walker said. "You can’t just say interceptions. We’ve been turning the ball over, fumbling, tipped passes. Once we limit that, this team will be very special. We have a lot of talent around this team and we still believe."

LINEUP SHUFFLE: A leg injury suffered Monday by third-year halfback Brandon Alexander means a personnel change for Winnipeg in the secondary. The club listed Chris Humes as his replacement, while also adding defensive back Mike Jones from the practice roster as a replacement for punt returner Kenny Walker.

JEFF MCINTOSH / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES Toronto’s Derel Walker is third among the league’s receivers with 483 yards on 28 catches.

Wide receiver Darvin Adams’ lower-body ailment will keep him out, replaced by Chris Matthews, while strongside linebacker Anthony Gaitor (upper body) and wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (lower body) got the green light after leaving Friday’s game in Hamilton.

TOP THREAT: Wide receiver Walker was one of the most sought-after free agents in the off-season before signing a one-year deal with Toronto worth about $285,000. The Blue Bombers were among his most ardent suitors, reportedly offering the two-time CFL all-star a salary of $275,000.

Walker insists he doesn’t regret his choice, even with the Argos off to an 0-6 start.

"Who could imagine starting the season this way, but hey, sometimes you’ve got to go through things to get somewhere you haven’t been in quite a while," he said.

Winnipeg was a strong contender.

"They were right there in the running," Walker said. "Things just obviously played out this way. They’ve been playing very well this year and we haven’t. We’re going in tomorrow with a lot of confidence and a lot of positive positivity."

Toronto’s struggles haven’t diminished Walker’s numbers.

He has 21 catches for 344 yards over his past three games, including two touchdowns and five receptions on second-down conversions, and now sits third overall among the league’s pass-catchers with 483 yards on 28 catches.

NOTEWORTHY: Winnipeg corner Winston Rose was named a CFL performer of the month after raising his league-leading interception total to five. The 25-year-old has a pick in his past four games, equalling a mark accomplished only twice (Edmonton’s Weldon Brown in 2011 and Chris Thompson in 2010) since 1994... Ex-Blue Bombers linebacker Ian Wild will come off Toronto’s six-game injured list early to play tonight... Toronto has employed the most starters this year with 39. Winnipeg has used a league-low of 27 over six games.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14