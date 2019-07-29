Blue Bombers stay in Guelph made sense

GUELPH, Ont. — When Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea huddled to plan the 2019 season, a major sticking point emerged.

What could they do about the short turnaround from a Week 7 game in Hamilton to a Week 8 matchup in Toronto six days later? Returning to Winnipeg after Week 7 only to fly out to Ontario again seemed like a poor choice.

Instead, the club brain trust decided to remain in southern Ontario, set up a home base in Guelph and settle down for an extended stretch of team bonding. It helped that both Walters and O’Shea are football royalty in these parts, having had standout careers at the University of Guelph, and the necessary arrangements were made.

Walters has never done anything like this before, but likes the break it gives players and coaches.