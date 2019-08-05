For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

“If you had said at the beginning of the year that, seven games in, you’re going to be 5-2 and you’re going to be playing Week 9 against the team you’re tied with at 5-2 and you’re going to be playing for sole possession of first place, how many CFL fans would like to be in that situation? And how many players and how many coaches and how many people in the organization would like to be in that position?” Bombers safety Jeff Hecht said. “We’re in that situation right now, so we’re happy with where we’re sitting.”

But while there might be plenty to work on — as is the case every week, win or lose — the argument from the men wearing pads was there’s plenty to be happy with, too. There’s also no time to dwell, not with the Calgary Stampeders in town Thursday night for what will be a pivotal game.

Collectively, players and coaches alike seemed undisturbed about their recent disappointing stretch, where the Bombers have lost two straight games after starting the season 5-0. Of course, there were adjustments to be made, and losing to the then-winless Toronto Argonauts last week certainly left its mark.

THERE were no long faces, bruised egos or excuses following the Blue Bombers workout Monday afternoon at IG Field. There was, however, plenty of perspective to go around.

THERE were no long faces, bruised egos or excuses following the Blue Bombers workout Monday afternoon at IG Field. There was, however, plenty of perspective to go around.

Collectively, players and coaches alike seemed undisturbed about their recent disappointing stretch, where the Bombers have lost two straight games after starting the season 5-0. Of course, there were adjustments to be made, and losing to the then-winless Toronto Argonauts last week certainly left its mark.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols at practice at the University of Manitoba Sunday. (John Woods / Winnipeg Free Press)

But while there might be plenty to work on — as is the case every week, win or lose — the argument from the men wearing pads was there’s plenty to be happy with, too. There’s also no time to dwell, not with the Calgary Stampeders in town Thursday night for what will be a pivotal game.

"If you had said at the beginning of the year that, seven games in, you’re going to be 5-2 and you’re going to be playing Week 9 against the team you’re tied with at 5-2 and you’re going to be playing for sole possession of first place, how many CFL fans would like to be in that situation? And how many players and how many coaches and how many people in the organization would like to be in that position?" Bombers safety Jeff Hecht said. "We’re in that situation right now, so we’re happy with where we’re sitting."

When the Bombers left on a nine-day trip through southern Ontario two weeks ago, they did so as the talk of the CFL. Five straight victories had the Bombers as the only unbeaten team, positioning them directly under the league’s spotlight. Fans, many of whom have endured a Grey Cup drought nearing on 29 years, were injected with a heavy sense of optimism. Some were quick to even declare 2019 as the year.

But a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who were led by backup quarterback Dane Evans after Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter, followed by a one-point defeat to the lowly Argonauts, a team the Bombers walked all over just weeks earlier, has diminished some of that shine.

"The big lesson the last two weeks is anyone can come in and beat you. It doesn’t matter who it is," Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill said. "It comes down to how well we execute, how well we pay attention to the little details, how well we play together as a team in all three phases."

Bighill has seen the reaction online, and read the disparaging messages over social media.

He’s even reacted to a couple people who’ve claimed to give up on the Bombers after the loss to Toronto. He said he distinguishes the negative people from those who are supportive in tough times.

"A critic is always looking for something wrong to talk about and not really looking for the good things. A fan is thinking this is a long season, we got a great team, we’re 5-2 and we’re looking to support our guys all the way through. I don’t expect anybody on this team to be perfect because I know it’s impossible," he said. "We’ve got the right people and we’ve got the right staff. Nobody wants to come out here and not perform, especially because your job is on the line. We put the most pressure on ourselves, we know what’s at stake and at the end of the day we know that we’ve got to be better in certain situations."

It’s been an interesting CFL season. Unlike in previous years, where the Stampeders have raced out to an early lead and have remained there until an inevitable berth into the Grey Cup, there is a lot more parity in 2019. Look no further than the Montreal Alouettes, who, despite falling to the Ottawa Redblacks recently, have many believing their steady play could have them finishing atop the East by season’s end.

Bombers running back Andrew Harris lamented the mistakes the Bombers committed over the last two weeks, including taking ownership of some critical errors of his own doing. But he prefers to see the bright side with how the league has played out so far, and believes being in the thick of a competitive West division will only provide added motivation moving forward.

"On any given day someone can win a football game and someone can show up and that could be their turning point in the season or that could be the plummet of their season," Harris said. "Anytime we play a Western team, and really anytime we play a game now everything is just so tight."

The good news is the Bombers have a chance to flip the script this week. A victory over the 5-2 Stampeders would give Winnipeg sole possession of first place in the West, while also returning them to the top of the CFL castle. The Bombers are 3-0 this season at home.

"Having a first-place showdown this early in the season, it’s definitely exciting to be a part of," Harris said. "We know how well Calgary is playing and coming off our last two games we’re definitely champing at the bit to get after it and put on a good show."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

twitter: @jeffkhamilton