Bombers defence shuts down Als

“It just feels great, man. We’ve been working so hard and things haven’t gone our way the last three games and for it to go our way in front of our fans it just feels great,” Bombers right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick said after the game. “I don’t even want to celebrate, I just want to do it again.”

The Bombers rode the stellar play of their defence, a unit that injected new life at pivotal points in the game, forcing four turnovers. On offence, facing frigid and snowy conditions that many in the room downplayed afterwards, it was a steady dose of the run game that proved most successful. Special teams also chipped in with a turnover that led to important points on the board.

After three consecutive losses that had many believing this team was on life support, the Bombers stopped the bleeding with a 35-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes Saturday at IG Field.

It was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After three consecutive losses that had many believing this team was on life support, the Bombers stopped the bleeding with a 35-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes Saturday at IG Field.

The Bombers rode the stellar play of their defence, a unit that injected new life at pivotal points in the game, forcing four turnovers. On offence, facing frigid and snowy conditions that many in the room downplayed afterwards, it was a steady dose of the run game that proved most successful. Special teams also chipped in with a turnover that led to important points on the board.

"It just feels great, man. We’ve been working so hard and things haven’t gone our way the last three games and for it to go our way in front of our fans it just feels great," Bombers right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick said after the game. "I don’t even want to celebrate, I just want to do it again."

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) hands off to Andrew Harris (33) during the first half of the game.

'We went in with that mindset that we needed to make plays on defence and give our offence back the ball' — DB Marcus Sayles, who picked off a pass

The victory improved the Bombers’ record to 10-6 and ensured them no worse than third spot in the West Division — a position they currently occupy behind the Calgary Stampeders (10-5) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-5). Though they can’t control whether they finish in top spot, that doesn’t mean they can’t. The Bombers close out the season with a home-and-home series against the Stampeders, a pair of games that will have implications on where these three teams finish.

The Alouettes dropped to 8-7 with the loss. A victory, though important for momentum, wouldn’t have meant much in the standings. Montreal has already cemented second spot in the East, but is unable to catch the first-place Hamilton Tiger-Cats (12-3) with just three games remaining. They’ll take solace in knowing they’re the hosts on the division’s semifinal matchup against the Edmonton Eskimos (7-8).

It was also a day for redemption after Winnipeg began its three-week skid with a loss to the Alouettes Sept. 21. Though many denied there was an added importance because of the first game, it was obvious after Saturday’s affair there was. After all, the Bombers had a healthy 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but eventually collapsed down the stretch to fall 38-37.

It was the defence that took the brunt of blame for the loss. They felt they had allowed Montreal to climb back, giving up a game-winning touchdown in the final moments that sealed the comeback.

Saturday, the Bombers defence suffocated Adams at every turn. He finished with a pair of touchdowns — a 30-yard score to Jake Weineke to open the second half and another to Quan Bray with the game out of reach — but was sacked twice and tossed four interceptions. The most costly pick came early in the fourth quarter, compliments Nick Taylor, who made it a two-touchdown game with a 37-yard return for the score.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) runs for the first down as Montreal Alouettes' Patrick Levels (3) defends during the first half.

"When we was watching film, we knew that’s exactly what we needed. Our coaches expected us to make some of the plays and a lot of the plays that they made in that game, we were in position to make them, we just weren’t able to capitalize on them and that’s credit to them," said Marcus Sayles, who had two interceptions and a blocked punt. "But this time we went in with that mindset that we needed to make plays on defence and give our offence back the ball so they can keep their momentum as well."

The Bombers went without a takeaway in last week’s loss to the Roughriders despite a solid effort from the defence. This time around they would win the takeaway battle 5-2, resulting in 16 points for the hosts — three of Justin Medlock’s four field goals and Taylor’s pick-six.

Winnipeg’s offence had its moments, with much of its success coming in the run game. They opened the game with a six-play, 64-yard drive that featured five runs, including a 16-yard touchdown from running back Andrew Harris.

It was the first time since quarterback Chris Streveler took over for Matt Nichols at quarterback that Harris had more than 13 carries in a game. The CFL’s leading rusher made the most of it, finishing with 24 carries for 166 yards. That gives Harris 1,261 rushing yards in 2019 — 129 fewer than his single-season best of 1,390.

"We were able to control the line of scrimmage pretty much all game," Harris said. "It starts with those five O-linemen up front and we were able to carry that throughout the game for the most part."

Want to get a head start on your day? Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Winston Rose (30) and Chandler Fenner (22) celebrate Fenner's interception during the second half.

In total, 240 of the Bombers’ 412 net yards of offence came on the ground, with Streveler also racking up 64 yards on nine carries. Streveler was far less effective in the passing game, which has become a pattern since taking over the offence in Week 11.

He finished 15-for-25 for 174 yards and one touchdown — a 15-yard strike in the second quarter to Drew Wolitarsky that put the Bombers up 14-10, after the Alouettes returned a punt for a score — but it was his two interceptions that will have many still wondering if he’s the answer to the Bombers’ 28-year Grey Cup drought.

For the second time in as many weeks, Streveler was intercepted in the end zone. He also overthrew Darvin Adams early in the fourth quarter with a ball that was picked, giving Montreal possession on the Bombers’ 25, down two touchdowns with 10:33 remaining.

"I’m so proud of this team and the way the defence played," Streveler said. "Everyone just picked everyone else up."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

twitter: @jeffkhamilton

More Images