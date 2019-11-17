Bombers head to Grey Cup with 20-13 win over Roughriders

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are headed to the Grey Cup.

After a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it finish here at Mosaic Stadium, which included a reversed turnover, a missed Bombers interception and then Roughriders catch, and ended with three chances to tie the game before the clock ran out, the Bombers edged the Roughriders 20-13 Sunday to claim the West Division title. They've now punched their ticket to the 107th Grey Cup next Sunday in Calgary, where they will meet East Division winner Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Bombers led 10-1 after the first quarter thanks to a 26-yard touchdown from Zach Collaros to Kenny Lawler and a 33-yard field goal from Justin Medlock, took an 11-4 lead into halftime and then added three more field goals from Medlock in the second half to round out the scoring. The Roughriders countered with three field goals from Brett Lauther.

More to come...