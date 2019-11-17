Bombers head to Grey Cup with 20-13 win over Roughriders

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are headed to the Grey Cup.
After a you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it finish here at Mosaic Stadium, which included a reversed turnover, a missed Bombers interception and then Roughriders catch, and ended with three chances to tie the game before the clock ran out, the Bombers edged the Roughriders 20-13 Sunday to claim the West Division title. They've now punched their ticket to the 107th Grey Cup next Sunday in Calgary, where they will meet East Division winner Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Bombers led 10-1 after the first quarter thanks to a 26-yard touchdown from Zach Collaros to Kenny Lawler and a 33-yard field goal from Justin Medlock, took an 11-4 lead into halftime and then added three more field goals from Medlock in the second half to round out the scoring. The Roughriders countered with three field goals from Brett Lauther.
More to come...
jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca
twitter: @jeffkhamilton
Jeff Hamilton
Multimedia producer
After a slew of injuries playing hockey that included breaks to the wrist, arm, and collar bone; a tear of the medial collateral ligament in both knees; as well as a collapsed lung, Jeff figured it was a good idea to take his interest in sports off the ice and in to the classroom.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.