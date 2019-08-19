Bridge, Willy could figure in Blue Bombers' plans

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are considering veteran free-agents Drew Willy and Brandon Bridge to supplement their quarterback depth, the Free Press has learned.

Winnipeg, which leads the CFL's West Division with a 7-2 record, suffered what could be a major setback in its quest for the Grey Cup when No. 1 quarterback Matt Nichols left Thursday’s 32-16 win over the B.C. Lions with an injury.

Nichols absorbed a big hit from Lions defensive end Shawn Lemon and landed awkwardly on his right arm and shoulder. The Blue Bombers, who return to practice this afternoon, have not commented on the specifics of Nichols' injury but No. 2 quarterback Chris Streveler is expected to get the start when the club travels to Edmonton for a crucial divisional matchup with the Eskimos Friday night.

Edmonton is 6-3 and second in the West.