Dynamic duo of running backs reunited at Bombers' training camp

John Santiago and Brady Oliveira both arrived at the University of North Dakota in 2015, shared carries in the Fighting Hawks backfield for all four seasons of their college football careers and finished work on their criminal justice degrees in 3 1/2 years.

"He's my best friend; I consider him a brother to me," said Oliveira as the Blue Bombers wrapped up Day 5 of training camp at IG Field Thursday afternoon. "So when he was exploring his NFL options and he thought they were looking pretty slim, I was actually on the phone with him quite a bit just telling him, 'OK, I know you're on the neg list with Winnipeg. Dude, I think this is an awesome opportunity. Just come. How crazy would that be if what we did in college and maybe have a chance to do it in the pros together.'

"We're super excited to be together again."

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Brady Oliveira at Winnipeg Blue Bomber training camp Monday.

Santiago, a speedy tailback who also returned punts while earning all-American honours at UND, and Oliveira, a 5-9, 220-pounder with a bruising running style, do not see each other as competition, but rather as complementary pieces.

Santiago gets excited when he considers the unique possibilities presented by the Canadian game.

"Just seeing the offence up here and there's so much motion to get people in open space — that was my specialty in college," said Santiago, who was recruited as a wide receiver by UND after a stellar career as a running back at Saint Francis High School. "That's where I thrive and that punt return rule — having the five-yard halo around you — that's huge for me.

"That's something I couldn't really get established in college. Here, being a punt returner and showing I can be a kick returner, too, and being a back that can catch the ball out of the backfield and get in open space and make plays for your team."

Santiago's versatility as a runner, pass catcher and return man should help him in his pursuit of regular work. He's loves to work in space but insists he won't shy away from the heavy going.

VIDEO: Watch John Santiago for return the punt 64 YARDS for the TD as he plows through PSU to put @UNDfootball up 27-14 in the 3rd! pic.twitter.com/5WumApOOFG — UND Insider (@UNDinsider) October 29, 2017

"In high school I developed the toughness of being a back that was always in (the game), even though I was smaller, always doing ground and pound, power offence and I feel like that's where I got my toughness," said Santiago. "If they need me to go up the middle, I can do that. I won't stand down from anything."

UND running backs coach Malcolm Agnew learned not to question Santiago's toughness. Ever.

"The one thing about John is you almost need to pull him back because he'll play through any injury," said Agnew from Grand Forks, N.D. "That's one thing I had to do as a coach, rein him in."

Agnew's favourite college memory of Santiago came during the junior season when he put his elusiveness on display, returning a punt 64 yards for a touchdown against Portland State.

"He broke at least eight tackles, I lost count," said Agrew with a chuckle. "It was very impressive."

Oliveira, who is viewed by some as the heir apparent to Winnipeg's veteran all-star tailback Andrew Harris, believes Santiago is a natural fit for the CFL.

"I think John is an excellent running back," said Oliveira. "For a smaller guy, he showed in college that he can run between the tackles and he is super strong. Obviously, his game is being a speed back and I think the Canadian game fits him really well. You get the ball to John in open space and he's dangerous and he's a lethal weapon. You'll see him out here making people miss."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14