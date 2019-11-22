Ex-Bisons all over showdown for the Cup

Winnipeg has three alumni on the squad: receiver Nic Demski (2011-14), linebacker Thomas Miles (2011-13) and offensive lineman Geoff Gray (2013-16). Hamilton has running back Anthony Coombs (2011-13) on its roster. Coombs is the only one already with a ring, having won it all with Toronto in 2017.

The Manitoba Bisons football program must be feeling like a proud parent this weekend, as four ex-players take the field at McMahon Stadium to battle for the Grey Cup.

The Manitoba Bisons football program must be feeling like a proud parent this weekend, as four ex-players take the field at McMahon Stadium to battle for the Grey Cup.

DAVID LIPNOWSKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Nic Demski playing for the Manitoba Bisons in 2014.

"It’s awesome. I don’t think that happens too often," Gray told the Free Press prior to his team’s practice on Friday.

"I think (the Bisons) have put out a lot of players over the years that have done well and played prominently in the CFL. But it’s a bit of luck to get that many on one team at one point."

TREVOR HAGAN / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Linebacker Thomas Miles during his time with the Bisons in 2012.

Gray played a big role with the Hardy Cup-winning squad in 2014. Demski was also a member of that team, which came up short in the Vanier Cup semi-final against Montreal.

"They’ve got a great program over there. They produce great players. To say I’m from there and have an opportunity to bring a Grey Cup back to my hometown means a lot," Demski said.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea gave a shout-out Friday to longtime Bisons coach Brian Dobie.

"He’s done a great job recruiting. They have some terrific athletes who’ve transitioned to the next level pretty quickly and easily," O’Shea said.

"It’s exciting for us as the Bombers to have Bisons on our team."

A Winnipegger will have his hands all over the Grey Cup on Sunday night — but the only remaining question is which team Jeff McWhinney will be presenting it to.

McWhinney is the CFL’s official "keeper of the cup," also known as the guy in the white gloves.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Keeper of the Grey Cup, Winnipegger, Jeff McWhinney.

His father, Glenn, won a championship with Edmonton in 1954 and then played for his hometown Bombers until a broken neck ended his career in 1956.

His father died in 2012, and a city park is now named in his honour.

"My dad was a pretty cool character," he told the Free Press this week.

McWhinney admits it would be a great story to see the Bombers win it all for the first time since 1990, but isn’t playing any favourites.

He said his job brings him into close contact with players and coaches, and he’s learned to root for them all. His one hope: an exciting, tightly contested game.

Michael Couture is coming off a stellar regular season playing centre for the Bombers.

While many were curious how he would fare after being thrust into the starting role thanks to the sudden retirement of Matthias Goossen, the 25-year-old silenced his critics with his physical play, proving to be the perfect centrepiece to a gutsy Bombers offensive line.

So while he’s happy to see his team in the Grey Cup on Sunday, he can’t help but feel disappointed he won’t be part of the on-field battle.

That’s because he’s been out with a lower-body injury he suffered in the final regular season game — a 29-28 win over the Calgary Stampeders — and it’s much too serious to play through.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Bombers offensive lineman Michael Couture, left.

"The lead-up to this week has kind of been a bit of a roller-coaster emotionally for me, for sure, because I play all 18 games in the regular season and then we get here and I’m not able to play in it," Couture, who was wearing a boot cast on his left foot, said.

"It’s disappointing in the fact that I don’t get to play the game itself. But I’m so excited for this team. I love this team more than anything. I’m super proud of the room that we have. I’m just still, right now, trying to help out any way I can."

Couture said his role now is to support his teammates, including watching film and participating in team meetings.

He’s been an extra pair of eyes for Cody Speller, who has been playing admirably in his absence and has done a fine job running the line of scrimmage for two playoff wins.

"It’s a group effort and that’s what it is," Couture added.

"It takes the whole room and I think we’re here, in part, because of that."

