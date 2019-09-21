Harris runs wild on return from two-game suspension

MONTREAL — It was a bittersweet moment for Bombers running back Andrew Harris, who put on a show in his return only to suffer the same disappointing fate as his teammates in a nail-biting 38-37 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Harris hadn’t played a game for nearly a month when he returned from a two-game suspension for a failed drug test. He looked as though he hadn’t faced the rigours of professional football, either, accounting for nearly 200 yards of offence by night’s end.

The 32-year-old led his team in receiving with five catches for 112 yards, including a 74-yard gain off a trick play that saw Darvin Adams deliver the pass up the middle. Harris also added 76 yards on 12 carries, bringing his total yardage to 188.

“It was a great game as far as a personal game. But I got to look back at the tape and see where I could have been better to help my team win,” Harris said. “Honestly, I was a little tired out there in the first quarter because I hadn’t been out there for a little bit, so there was a positive and negative there. I’m just looking forward to being back more and in a groove of things and, the loss aside, this was a solid step forward for myself.”