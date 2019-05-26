May 27, 2019

Record: 10–8–0

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Logo

Blue Bomber Report (10–8–0)

Is Streveler the CFL's most dangerous reliever?

Bombers' No. 2 quarterback looks to improve on rookie season

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 05/26/2019 3:26 PM | Last Modified: 05/26/2019 11:18 PM | Updates | Comments:

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Blue Bomber quarterbacks Matt Nichols, left, and Chris Streveler at watch their teammates run through drill during practice at IG Field Sunday. Reporter: Sawatsky

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Blue Bomber quarterbacks Matt Nichols, left, and Chris Streveler at watch their teammates run through drill during practice at IG Field Sunday. Reporter: Sawatsky

Chris Streveler’s first regular-season start in the CFL came in his first regular-season game as a professional, so you don’t really need to explain what a trial by fire is to the 24-year-old quarterback from Crystal Lake, Ill.

He’s lived it.

“There were a couple of rules I didn’t even know about,” Streveler said Sunday, recalling his starting debut with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season in place of an injured Matt Nichols.

“I didn’t know about the three-minute warning. I remember the first game (against Edmonton) and the clock stopped at three minutes and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ (Weston) Dressler came up to me and said, ‘Three-minute warning.’ I was like, ‘Three-minute warning? All right!’ I didn’t really know that one.

"Of course, that crazy six-hour (lightning-delayed) game, was wild. But having the whole year under my belt, getting to play in every game, I had a (short-yardage) package, got to start four games. It just makes you feel that much more comfortable and to be able to build off those experiences, the more you learn and continue to grow." 

After starting last season untested and unknown, Streveler begins 2019 as arguably the most accomplished and dangerous No. 2 QB in the CFL.

His skill-set and track record, combined with a seemingly fearless mindset, would suggest the Blue Bombers should be eager to exploit his all-round abilities even more.

But Streveler said he’s not focused on extra playing time.

"I’m not really worried about that, at the moment, to be honest with you," Streveler said. "During camp, I feel it’s just about getting better every day and game plan stuff on a week-to-week basis, that changes. That’s something that’s up to the coaches. They do a good job of game-planning stuff so I’m not going to speculate about how much I should or shouldn’t play. I just want to play as much as the team needs me to play."

Head coach Mike O’Shea has noticed subtle improvements in Streveler’s form.

"He’s like any second-year guy, things just slow down immensely for them," O’Shea said. "I think that process of the game slowing down was sped up for him because he was thrust into a starting position early and then from there, he had quite a bit of playing time...

"I would say that’s unusual on some other teams. So, yeah, he’s progressed and he’s worked out hard in the off-season. He’s always going to be in shape and he’s always going to be very athletic and now as the game’s slowed down that much more for him, the reads and progressions are simpler, quicker."

O’Shea admitted the timing of Nichols’ injury in training camp last season gave little opportunity for second-guessing.

"I don’t think we even had time to think about that," O’Shea said. "He went out there and did it. And when you ask a guy to go out there and do something, you believe in him and you trust him and you tell him he can do and he goes out and does it. I don’t think there was time to even consider another option." 

ON TAP: The Blue Bombers continue training camp today with a practice session running from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. at IGF.

Winnipeg hosts Edmonton in its pre-season opener on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Mike Sawatzky

Mike Sawatzky
Sports Reporter

Mike has been working on the Free Press sports desk since 2003.

Read full biography

BY THE NUMBERS

Quarterback Chris Streveler's rookie season:

18 GP, 4 starts

Passing: 86-for-140, 1,134 yards, 11 TDs, five interceptions

Rushing: 77 carries, 441 yards (5.7 average), 10 TDs

