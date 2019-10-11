Streveler fine with addition of Collaros

“Everyone in this building knows that first and foremost, I want to be a good teammate and that’s what I’m gonna do. Whoever we have to bring in right now to help us win and to bring some leadership and whatever, let’s do it. Let’s win.”

If the Blue and Gold roll with newly acquired veteran Zach Collaros in the near future, then so be it, says the team’s current No. 1 pivot. Streveler just wants the club to win.

Chris Streveler might not be the starting quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for much longer.

If the Blue and Gold roll with newly acquired veteran Zach Collaros in the near future, then so be it, says the team's current No. 1 pivot. Streveler just wants the club to win.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler practises throwing in a blizzard Friday ahead of today’s game against the Alouettes at IG Field.

Collaros arrived in town Thursday and didn’t have much of a chance to have a chat with Streveler, but based on a conversation they had through text, it appears the two quarterbacks are on the same page.

"He actually texted me a couple hours after the trade went down just like, ‘Hey, man, I’m excited to be with you guys. Whatever I can do to help moving forward, I’m excited to do that,’" said Streveler, who has a 2-4 record as the team’s starter this season.

"We have the same agent and stuff like that. (My agent) called me and was like, ‘He’s a great guy’ and I’ve heard nothing but great things. Like I said, he’s a good veteran. I’m excited to have another good guy in our locker room. We’ve got such a great locker room right now. From everything I’ve heard and all the interactions we’ve had, I think he’s going to be a great addition to the locker room and continue to bring some good leadership to this team."

Nobody knows if Collaros will get a shot behind centre in Winnipeg. But if he does, it won’t be today against the visiting Montreal Alouettes. The Bombers placed Collaros on the one-game injured list. Collaros also won’t be made available to speak with the media until next week.

For now, head coach Mike O’Shea has assured Streveler that he’s the guy. O’Shea spoke to Streveler immediately after the deal was struck and gave the young quarterback a vote of confidence. But Streveler said it’s what his teammates have been telling him throughout the week that’s been the most influential on him.

"I don’t know if I need the boost in confidence," Streveler said when asked about O’Shea voicing his faith in him. "When you bring somebody in, I mean, him saying that I guess it’s good that I’m going to be starting this week. But it’s really important having those conversations that I alluded to earlier with my teammates this week. I think that’s what probably gives me more confidence than anything, because at the end of the day, those are the guys I’m out there fighting with. And those are the guys I’m in the locker room with every single day. To hear that those guys believe in me and believe in the direction we’re heading as a team, that means more to me than anything."

The numbers don’t lie. Streveler hasn’t progressed this year like many had hoped he would. In 12 games last season, three of which were starts, Streveler had 1,134 passing yards to go along with 11 touchdown tosses and five interceptions. This year, the 24-year-old has 1,256 yards through the air, six TD passes and 10 interceptions. He went from a backup quarterback that people wanted to see more of to a guy many fans wanted to see get replaced with a veteran brought in at the trade deadline. But Streveler said he doesn’t care if he’s viewed differently now, as that’s not what he’s focused on.

"I just want to win. And I’m willing to do whatever it takes and this team is willing to do whatever it takes to win and it starts this week," Streveler said. "We don’t care about what’s happened in previous weeks, we care about the challenge we have ahead this week and we’ll worry about the task at hand. I don’t care about stats, I don’t care about being a feel-good story or anything like that. I care about winning and that’s all that matters to me."

