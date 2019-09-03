It's time to meet Streveler where he's at

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Continuing with animal-kingdom analogies, Streveler was born onto the harsh grasslands of the Savannah. He was brought into this world with mere moments to get to his feet, steady himself and start running with the herd. If he spent too long being immobile, he would be picked off by predators like Charleston Hughes and Micah Johnson. Streveler’s instincts tell him to bolt any time he senses danger. His strength will always be tied to his legs. Nichols knows he is safest — and most effective — when he stays within the confines of the pouch, or pocket. With these differences being understood, hoping Streveler learns to become like Nichols is contrary to their upbringings and natural abilities. This may be why, with limited work this season, Streveler has already thrown for as many interceptions as Nichols did in the first nine games. Nichols threw for 15 touchdowns and five picks when he was healthy, with a 107.2 quarterback-efficiency rating.

With Nichols at the helm, we knew what this offence was. A very balanced attack that led the league in average points per game, didn’t turn the ball over and gladly took what the defence offered up. Nichols was as comfortable in the pocket as a joey in the pouch of a kangaroo. He was warm and safe in there, protected by his offensive line, and the comfort of a small, secured space. On occasion, he would pop his head out and scramble outside of the pocket, but we all knew where he did his best work.

One of the first challenges we are faced with as infants is fitting the right-shaped block into the correct-shaped hole. The longer we bang on the square-shaped opening with a round-shaped block, the longer it takes us to complete the task and the more frustrated we get. Hoping and wishing that Streveler can fill in for — and become — Matt Nichols in this offence is essentially the same exercise in futility.

If one thing became apparent after the Winnipeg Blue Bomber’s narrow defeat to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, it is that this offence needs a new identity with Chris Streveler at the helm.

Thus far, Streveler has thrown for two touchdowns and five interceptions, with a 48.3 efficiency rating. He is the proverbial round block, being forced into and banged against the square hole. He’s never going to fit in this mould unless we break him — and if we break him, we lose his instinctual and inherited skill set.

So with that being said, and zero assurances Nichols even returns this season, maybe it’s time the offence is revamped to accommodate Streveler’s strengths, instead of asking him to adopt someone else’s? Sure, it may be hard and somewhat limiting to become a run-first team in a pass-happy league, but this may be what the situation calls for.

For if we have realized anything over Streveler’s past two starts, it’s that this offence is incredibly good at running the ball — even when the entire stadium knows it’s going to happen. It turns out being one-dimensional is only a problem if people can stop you, and after running for 189 yards against the second-best run defence in the CFL — Saskatchewan — and 186 yards against a very good Edmonton defence, this offensive line and these backs are going to do what they are going to do, regardless of who they are facing in this league.

Of course, you don’t have to entirely abandon the pass to take a more Streveler-friendly approach to play-calling — it’s just that instead of running the football to set up the pass, he needs to throw the football to set up the run.

Outside of the interception he threw when he wasn’t facing his target, Streveler seems to be getting better at recognizing pressure and getting rid of the football on time — and on target — as evidenced by his strikes to Kenny Lawler and Mike Miller when the heat was on.

If this team wants to avoid slipping off the lofty perch they built for themselves, something has got to give.

Doug Brown, once a hard-hitting defensive lineman and frequently a hard-hitting columnist, appears weekly in the Free Press.

Twitter: @DougBrown97