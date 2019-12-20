It was supposed to be a night to remember, and it was, but for all the wrong reasons.

Brady Oliveira, a Winnipegger who starred for the Oak Park Raiders in high school, was playing his first game at IG Field for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Oliveira had more than 30 people in the stands on June 27 to watch him make his home debut in a game against the Edmonton Eskimos. Oliveira even had some people from his four-year standout career for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks make the trip across the border for the game. The rookie running back had to make the rounds in the Bomber locker room asking if there was anyone on the team that could spare their complimentary tickets.

But unfortunately for Oliveira and his personal cheering section, they’d only get to see him on the field for one play and they’d have to watch him leave the game on a cart.

"It was a freak accident," Oliveira told the Free Press in a personal sit-down interview at his home. "Going in for my first play for the home opener, I just vividly remember I was blocking (on a kick return) and I got rolled up on and I was at the bottom of the pile. The next thing you know, I hear something snap. I didn’t know exactly what it was at the time, but I knew something wasn’t right. I tried to get up and I couldn’t. It was my ankle."

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS files Brady Oliveira was taken by the Bombers with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Oliveira had broken his fibula. His dream of forming an all-Winnipeg running back duo with Andrew Harris had been dashed, at least for the year, as Oliveira needed surgery and wouldn’t play another game all season.

"I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. So, that was meant to happen," said Oliveira, who was chosen 14th overall by the Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft. "It was to test me. I had lots of time to be by myself after surgery and lots of time to think, grow as an individual, as a person and this injury definitely made me better and I’ll come back even stronger than before."

While Oliveira reflects back on what happened with a positive mindset now, that doesn’t mean it was easy.

He was cleared to play in the playoffs, but with it being so late in the year and with the team rolling the way it was, the Bombers decided to play it safe and not rush Oliveira back. Instead, he’d have to settle for helping out in practice, where he was on the scout team and would play against the team’s defence to help them prepare. It was at least something, but it was still a tough pill to swallow.

"It sounds bad to say, but if you know the type of person I am, it’s kind of good for motivation and fuel. But I woke up almost every day during Grey Cup week feeling pissed off. Pissed off because I wasn’t able to be out there for the Grey Cup and play. And just seeing media day and not being able to, I guess, have that attention on me, cause I’m used to it, right? But you know, little things like that are things that I can take into the off-season as motivation," he said.

Todd Korol / The Canadian Press Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill celebrates winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in November.

When the confetti came down at McMahon Stadium as the Bombers were crowned Grey Cup champions, Oliveira was overjoyed for his teammates and city. However, it took him some time to understand that even though his name wasn’t on the stat sheet, he, too, was a part of the historic victory.

"There are mixed emotions and negative thoughts that go in your head, like, ‘You know, you didn’t contribute to this win. Are you really a Grey Cup champ?’ Like all this stuff. But you have to understand that there’s so much that goes into a football game," Oliveira said. "There’s so much preparation that goes into it. Everyone that’s a part of that organization has helped in some way, somehow, to win that championship."

While Year 1 didn’t go exactly according to plan for Oliveira, he isn’t discouraged. Oliveira said he’s a physical runner and he’s got great hands coming out of the backfield, which are some skills he hopes he can display next season. Harris will be 33 years old by the time it kicks off and Johnny Augustine, the team’s backup running back, currently isn’t under contract for 2020.

"Whatever my role is next year, I’m going to embrace it, but obviously I’d love for it to be a one-two punch (with Harris)," the 22-year-old said. "I think that’d be extremely cool with two guys graduating from the same high school in Oak Park, both splitting carries on the same pro team, I think that’d be something super special. Whatever it is, I’m going to embrace it, but I know for a fact I can help this team win football games."

While Harris has yet to show any signs of slowing down, it’s not lost on Oliveira that the torch could one day be passed down to him. It would be some big shoes to fill, but Oliveira believes it’s something he could handle.

"Being compared to Andrew Harris is obviously a big honour, with the great career he’s having. I do think him and I have many similarities," Oliveira said.

"Obviously, with them drafting me pretty high, and knowing that I’m a young guy and that Andrew’s time will probably be coming up here in the next couple years, and I can come fill in for him, I honour that. I cherish that. I’m going to work extremely hard when my time is here to fill in and not let the city down."

