It was supposed to be a night to remember, and it was, but for all the wrong reasons.
Brady Oliveira, a Winnipegger who starred for the Oak Park Raiders in high school, was playing his first game at IG Field for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
“I didn’t know exactly what it was at the time, but I knew something wasn’t right. I tried to get up and I couldn’t. It was my ankle.”
Oliveira had more than 30 people in the stands on June 27 to watch him make his home debut in a game against the Edmonton Eskimos. Oliveira even had some people from his four-year standout career for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks make the trip across the border for the game. The rookie running back had to make the rounds in the Bomber locker room asking if there was anyone on the team that could spare their complimentary tickets.
But unfortunately for Oliveira and his personal cheering section, they’d only get to see him on the field for one play and they’d have to watch him leave the game on a cart.
"It was a freak accident," Oliveira told the Free Press in a personal sit-down interview at his home. "Going in for my first play for the home opener, I just vividly remember I was blocking (on a kick return) and I got rolled up on and I was at the bottom of the pile. The next thing you know, I hear something snap. I didn’t know exactly what it was at the time, but I knew something wasn’t right. I tried to get up and I couldn’t. It was my ankle."
Oliveira had broken his fibula. His dream of forming an all-Winnipeg running back duo with Andrew Harris had been dashed, at least for the year, as Oliveira needed surgery and wouldn’t play another game all season.
"I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. So, that was meant to happen," said Oliveira, who was chosen 14th overall by the Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft. "It was to test me. I had lots of time to be by myself after surgery and lots of time to think, grow as an individual, as a person and this injury definitely made me better and I’ll come back even stronger than before."
While Oliveira reflects back on what happened with a positive mindset now, that doesn’t mean it was easy.
“There’s so much preparation that goes into it. Everyone that’s a part of that organization has helped in some way, somehow, to win that championship.”
He was cleared to play in the playoffs, but with it being so late in the year and with the team rolling the way it was, the Bombers decided to play it safe and not rush Oliveira back. Instead, he’d have to settle for helping out in practice, where he was on the scout team and would play against the team’s defence to help them prepare. It was at least something, but it was still a tough pill to swallow.
"It sounds bad to say, but if you know the type of person I am, it’s kind of good for motivation and fuel. But I woke up almost every day during Grey Cup week feeling pissed off. Pissed off because I wasn’t able to be out there for the Grey Cup and play. And just seeing media day and not being able to, I guess, have that attention on me, cause I’m used to it, right? But you know, little things like that are things that I can take into the off-season as motivation," he said.
When the confetti came down at McMahon Stadium as the Bombers were crowned Grey Cup champions, Oliveira was overjoyed for his teammates and city. However, it took him some time to understand that even though his name wasn’t on the stat sheet, he, too, was a part of the historic victory.
"There are mixed emotions and negative thoughts that go in your head, like, ‘You know, you didn’t contribute to this win. Are you really a Grey Cup champ?’ Like all this stuff. But you have to understand that there’s so much that goes into a football game," Oliveira said. "There’s so much preparation that goes into it. Everyone that’s a part of that organization has helped in some way, somehow, to win that championship."
While Year 1 didn’t go exactly according to plan for Oliveira, he isn’t discouraged. Oliveira said he’s a physical runner and he’s got great hands coming out of the backfield, which are some skills he hopes he can display next season. Harris will be 33 years old by the time it kicks off and Johnny Augustine, the team’s backup running back, currently isn’t under contract for 2020.
“Whatever my role is next year, I’m going to embrace it, but obviously I’d love for it to be a one-two punch (with Harris)... Whatever it is, I’m going to embrace it, but I know for a fact I can help this team win football games.”
"Whatever my role is next year, I’m going to embrace it, but obviously I’d love for it to be a one-two punch (with Harris)," the 22-year-old said. "I think that’d be extremely cool with two guys graduating from the same high school in Oak Park, both splitting carries on the same pro team, I think that’d be something super special. Whatever it is, I’m going to embrace it, but I know for a fact I can help this team win football games."
While Harris has yet to show any signs of slowing down, it’s not lost on Oliveira that the torch could one day be passed down to him. It would be some big shoes to fill, but Oliveira believes it’s something he could handle.
"Being compared to Andrew Harris is obviously a big honour, with the great career he’s having. I do think him and I have many similarities," Oliveira said.
"Obviously, with them drafting me pretty high, and knowing that I’m a young guy and that Andrew’s time will probably be coming up here in the next couple years, and I can come fill in for him, I honour that. I cherish that. I’m going to work extremely hard when my time is here to fill in and not let the city down."
Brady Oliveira’s Grey Cup celebration didn’t feature a cowboy hat, a fur coat and jean shorts like Chris Streveler’s, but it doesn’t mean the running back’s time with the silver mug wasn’t as memorable.
After the Bombers won the Grey Cup, the workers at Oakview Place, a personal care home on Ness Ave, filmed 107-year-old diehard fan Ruby Fraser, who was decked out in blue and gold gear. In the video, Fraser talked about how much she enjoys watching the team play and how she hopes the Grey Cup can make its way to Oakview so she can see it for herself. The video went viral on social media, and a couple of weeks later, it made its way to Oliveira.
The 107th Grey Cup champion wanted to make the 107-year-old’s wish come true.
“As soon as I saw it, I gave Oakview a call as soon as I was done watching it. I explained a little bit about myself, who I am and that whenever I can get the Grey Cup, I want to bring it to Oakview to see Ruby,” Oliveira said. “Obviously, with the Grey Cup not being here in 29 years, it’s kind of booked up and everybody wants to see it. But, I finally found a time, and as soon as I found that time, I brought it to Oakview right away.”
Oliveira and his shiny silver friend made the trip to Oakview on Thursday to surprise Fraser. The two ended up sitting down and chatted for an hour over a nice glass of wine. Before Oliveira left, they poured some wine into the cup, tossed a straw in there, and tilted the trophy towards Fraser to take a few sips.
“I got stories for days about her. It’s almost like I knew her. We just had this connection right away,” the rookie running back said. “I plan on going there again actually on the 23rd. She has no family here. So, just to be there for her for probably an hour or two just to wish her a Merry Christmas. I want to print off some pictures of her and I that we took (Thursday) and give it to her.”
And next time, Oliveira will bring the wine.
“She still loves her wine. So, I’m going to bring her a bottle of wine. She likes it chilled, though. Not room temperature,” he said.
Oliveira also made a special connection with Vi Comack, a woman in her 90s who at one time, used to be the anthem singer at Bomber games. Comack had a picture of her belting out O Canada at Canad Inns Stadium from back in the day and she insisted on giving it to Oliveira.
“She told me that ‘I want you to keep it really safe though if I’m giving it to you because it means a lot to me.’ I thought it was pretty special that this lady came up to me and this is one of her only prized possessions left and she wanted to give it to me. I’ll cherish this. My grandma does some scrapbooking for me with all my articles and stuff. I’m going to put this in there and keep it safe for her.”
But Oliveira couldn’t leave before performing a duet. He and Comack sang the national anthem together.
“For her being in her 90s, she definitely still has it. She still has that beautiful voice. I thought that was something very cool and definitely another moment I’ll never forget.”
Lean and green
Going into his junior year at the University of North Dakota, Brady Oliveira made a major lifestyle change.
No more meat. No more dairy products. He was going vegan.
His older brother Kyle, a professional boxer, made the suggestion to him.
“When he brought it up to me, I was like, ‘there’s no way.’ I grew up eating meat my entire life,” Oliveira said. “So did he, but he kind of just explained it to me and I was like ‘Alright, let me do some research and I’ll get back to you.’”
Oliveira ended up getting back to his brother with a yes, and he hasn’t looked back. He said since making the switch, he’s been sleeping much better and his energy throughout the day has improved drastically. But one of the biggest improvements he noticed was how he feels after game days.
“Obviously, being a running back, you take a beating every single play. You’re literally a punching bag,” said Oliveira, who totaled 2,822 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in four years with the UND Fighting Hawks.
“So, I was finding that after games, I was recovering a lot faster. I would wake up in the mornings and not feel as sore as I had in past years. I remember in college, you play on Saturdays and then you go in on Sunday for a recovery lift. But my recovery lifts were me squatting and benching heavy. I was staying strong during the season because my body allowed me to because I was recovering. I wasn’t sore after games. I think that’s what caused me to have great success in my UND career because my body was just so primed up.”
While Oliveira raves about what going vegan has done for him, that doesn’t mean some of his current teammates on the Blue Bombers don’t give him a hard time sometimes. Luckily for Oliveira, he’s got company, as Bombers fullback John Rush is also a vegan.
“We’re actually locker mates. He’s right next to me. Having him is good because if I was by myself, I don’t know if I could do it,” he said.
“But actually we get lots of the guys that come up to John and I and ask us questions about following a plant-based diet. We give them little facts here and there. Some guys take it and they’re like, ‘Let’s do it,’ and some guys don’t, but you’ll get that anywhere.”
