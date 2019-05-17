Bombers need to win the Cup No pressure, but... failure simply not an option for Bombers

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Sure, it might seem a bit blunt, compared to rallying cries such as #BelieveInBlue or #ForTheW. But it represents the harsh reality that should be facing the franchise as a sixth season begins under president Wade Miller, general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea.

#GreyCupOrBust.

The championship drought was at 23 miserable years when the new regime took over. That’s now been extended to an excruciating 28 seasons and counting, which is beyond absurd in a nine-team league with plenty of roster turnover and the ability to quickly build a contender (see: Ottawa Redblacks).

That includes a 45-45 regular-season record, divisional finishes of fifth, fourth, third, second and third, and a 1-3 playoff record.

Pretty pedestrian stuff, really.

Which is why anything short of a parade in November must be seen as not only a major disappointment, but also a complete failure. The time for moral victories and positive platitudes and valuable lessons and close calls and "there’s always next year" is over. That ship has sailed. Many times.

Fortunately, I’m here to tell you today that the glass appears to be at least half-full when it comes to the seemingly never-ending quest for a Cup. In an off-season that included a dizzying array of player movement around the league, the Bombers were the picture of poise and stability.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing from where I sit, considering the team had its most talented roster assembled in years last season, which led to its best playoff run since a 2011 Grey Cup appearance (lost to the B.C. Lions).

After a 10-8 regular season, the Bombers rolled into Regina and won the West semifinal (23-18) against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, then lost a hard-fought division final to the Calgary Stampeders (22-14), who went on to capture the CFL championship title with a 27-16 victory against the Ottawa Redblacks.

There’s a bit of a sense of unfinished business surrounding the core of this club, which you’d think would serve as a good motivator throughout the season. Not that anyone associated with this team should need a reason to find some extra giddy-up in their step, given the sorry state of affairs for so long around these parts.

It’s not going to be easy, of course. It never is.

The defending champion Stampeders remain a major obstacle in the West — especially with Bo Levi Mitchell still at the helm — but the ultra-competitive division does seem ripe for change. Eleven of the 24 players who started for Calgary in the Grey Cup are gone, representing a big challenge for the defending league champions and perennial contender and perhaps a window of opportunity for a team such as the Bombers.

Head coach and general manager Chris Jones fled Saskatchewan, leaving major question marks behind. Quarterback Mike Reilly left the Edmonton Eskimos to sign for big bucks with the B.C. Lions, and how that all plays out for both revamped teams remains to be seen.

On the field for the Bombers, the most intense pressure will be on the shoulders — and arm — of starting quarterback Matt Nichols, the now 32-year-old pivot who certainly doesn’t want to be known as the guy who could never win the big game. But there was plenty of talk last year as the offence sputtered against the Stampeders, rendering a brilliant defensive effort moot.

For Nichols, this might represent the last, best chance to prove the doubters wrong. The good news is he seems to be well aware of that, and determined to do something about it by intensifying his off-season training with the ultimate goal in mind.

"We understand the city’s frustration or the fans’ frustration with how long it’s been. But with this core group of guys, it’s been a couple of years. We feel like we’re right there. We put that pressure on ourselves every day as professional athletes that we play this game to win championships, and we haven’t done that. That’s our focus," Nichols told me a while back.

It better be. And for Nichols, he not only has to find a way to stay healthy, but also prove that he’s worthy of continuing as the No. 1 guy with a more-than-capable backup in Chris Streveler waiting in the wings.

He’s got plenty of tools at his disposal, including big-play wide receiver Chris Matthews, who just inked a three-year deal and should quickly become a favourite target. Several other key players, such as middle linebacker Adam Bighill, offensive tackle Stanley Bryant and kicker/punter Justin Medlock were all re-signed, as well.

There really are no excuses.

Of course, history has taught us that high expectations often get the best of athletes and teams, especially around these parts.

Just look at the Winnipeg Jets, who seemed to take a major step forward in 2017-18 (franchise record 52 wins, winning two playoff series) only to come up well short this past season. It became increasingly evident as the year went on that players struggled under the intense spotlight.

The Bombers can’t afford to maintain the status quo, let alone take a step back. Average attendance dropped by about 800 fans per game last season, operating profits suffered a sharp decline and frustration with the franchise is clearly growing.

If this group can’t get the job done, major changes will be in order. And that will likely include every aspect of the organization, both on the field and off.

Of course, there are many who feel that O’Shea, especially, has been given ample opportunity to succeed and should have been shown the door. Fair enough, and his track record of making the right decisions when it matters most doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, does it?

Just like his quarterback, O’Shea’s seat is a hot one.

A new season represents a fresh start for everyone, but it won’t take much for old wounds to be reopened should things go south once again. And if that happens, no catchy phrase or hashtag will be enough to numb the pain for long-suffering fans.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikemcintyrewpg