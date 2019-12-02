Purchase your piece of Winnipeg football history

The Free Press has published a lot of front pages since Nov. 26, 1990. But the front page we published on Monday, Nov. 25 of this year was extra-special for long-suffering fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The one word headline – FINALLY! – said it all as the city’s CFL team ended the long-standing cup drought that began way back in 1991, after the Big Blue beat Edmonton 50-11.

To mark the truly historic nature of the front page with Andrew Harris hoisting the Grey Cup that he helped bring home to his birthplace, we have printed a glossy version suitable for framing.