Rose blooming for Blue Bombers

For the most part, it was a first quarter to forget.
Neither the Winnipeg Blue Bombers nor Ottawa Redblacks could get it going on offence early in Friday night’s tilt at IG Field, as both teams started the game with three straight punts.
But all it took was a play by Bombers defensive back Winston Rose to wake up not only the crowd, but the Blue and Gold. With just more than six minutes left on the clock in the opening quarter, Rose jumped a route, picked off a Jonathon Jennings pass and took it back 71 yards for the first touchdown of the game. The pick happened to be the first career professional pick-six for the 25-year-old Rose, who signed with the Blue and Gold in the off-season after spending his first two seasons with Ottawa and the B.C. Lions. It also put him ahead of Jeff Hecht for the team lead in interceptions, as Rose now sits at three, and is two behind Calgary’s Tre Roberson, the league leader with five.
The play surely gave the Bombers a spark, as they’d go on to score touchdowns on three of their next four drives to take a commanding 28-1 lead at halftime. The defence would pitch a shutout in the second half and the Bombers would send the Redblacks home with an embarrassing 31-1 loss.
'That (interception) just picked up the energy and the crowd got into it'— Blue Bombers DB Winston Rose
"I’m just happy that it came because we actually needed something to spark the game. I felt like it was kind of going slow," Rose told the media after Monday afternoon’s practice at IG Field. "That just picked up the energy and the crowd got into it and it was a wrap after that."
It’s not like Rose’s strong start to the season is coming out of nowhere, either. After all, he did have five interceptions last year, which tied for the league lead with four others. So with that said, is it time for Rose to get more credit for the brilliant defensive play of the Bombers?
"Honestly, I’m not worrying about that. I’m just trying to do my job and just whatever happens, happens," said Rose, who had a workout with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in the off-season. "Fortunately I’m getting noticed right now, but really, and truly, (the) Winnipeg Blue Bombers are doing their thing right now, so that’s the ultimate goal."
Most impressive about the Bombers is how dominant they’ve been without their best player on defence, linebacker Adam Bighill. He’s missed the past three games for the undefeated Bombers, and the team has responded well without him. The Bombers have surrendered only 36 points the past three weeks, with their best performance coming Friday. The Blue and Gold held Ottawa quarterbacks Jonathon Jennings and William Arndt to a combined 10-28 on passing attempts for 102 yards and two interceptions. After five games, the Bombers have given up the fewest points in the CFL this season (80). Hamilton is in second with 100 points allowed. Even though the numbers back it up, the Bombers aren’t ready to claim the title as best defence in the league.
"I’d say it’s still early in the season," defensive lineman Willie Jefferson. said. "We want to be the best defence in the league and we strive to be the best defence in the league. That’s why we come out every week and put up the numbers that we put up. But when it comes down to the end of the season, we’re going to see where that lies. As of right now, there’s where we want to be. That’s the mindset we give ourselves every time we step out on the field."
And in what will surely send shivers down the spines of quarterbacks around the league, Jefferson said he thinks their defence is capable of even bigger and better things.
"Our defence is so good. We haven’t even tapped into our full potential yet," Jefferson said.
"Like I said, it’s a long season. Guys are still trying to find themselves, trying to get those plays and stuff in. It’s going to be good."
If you took in Monday afternoon’s practice at IG Field, you’d never guess anything was wrong with Chris Matthews or Adam Bighill.
Both appeared to be full participants, but the Blue Bombers didn’t allow the media to speak to either one of them.
The reasoning for holding Matthews back from the media was made obvious halfway through practice, as a report revealed he was stabbed at La Roca, a downtown Winnipeg restaurant and nightclub, on Saturday night. He didn’t suffer any serious injuries and head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed to the media after practice that the receiver is fine.
As for Bighill, he’s been a game-time decision the past three weeks. O’Shea was asked for an update on last year’s CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
“It might be a game-time decision again,” said O’Shea on Bighill’s status for Friday’s game in Hamilton. “On a daily basis, we stick to the same routine, with Al (Couture, the team’s head athletic therapist) evaluating the player in the morning, putting him through a battery of tests and workouts, evaluating him again in the evening and again in the morning to see how they’ve responded to that. Couple that with the depth that we have and the length of the season and where we’re at in the season and those all add up to these types of game-time decisions. I’m not so sure that’s gonna change this week. We’re gonna keep to the process that we have in place.”
Receiver Nic Demski was running around on the field on Monday, but he wasn’t a full participant. He left Friday’s game against Ottawa with an injury and was replaced by Daniel Petermann. The 23-year-old Petermann filled in nicely as he hauled in five passes for 46 yards.
“He’s a guy that breaks three or four tackles every time he touches the ball,” said quarterback Matt Nichols on the play of Petermann. “A very talented football player that’s on top of his stuff. He learns every position. He’s a guy that can step in anywhere and it’s a credit to him and his preparation. And the way we kind of run things around here, I think we do a good job of giving guys opportunities to take reps or mental reps or walkthrough reps and make sure when they do get that opportunity, they’re ready to go.”
Receiver Lucky Whitehead was fully practicing on Monday, but safety Jeff Hecht was a spectator. But arguably the best news of the day for the Bombers was their 2019 first round pick Jonathan Kongbo was practicing for the first time this year. Kongbo, a defensive end who was selected fifth overall by the Blue and Gold, tore his ACL back in October during his senior season at the University of Tennessee.
“I have a lot of respect for the way he has stuck with it and kept working hard,” O’Shea said on the 23-year-old Surrey, B.C. native.
“It’s not easy for a player to be shelved and, with the way the rules are, not being able to participate on the field. This is his first chance to get in on the defence. Otherwise he’s had to be on the sideline or working on his own, which can be difficult in a team environment. This must be a good day for him and a relief and I’m proud of the way he handled it. It’s not easy, being on the sideline, doing all the work by yourself.”
