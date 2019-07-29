Bombers’ loss to Ticats no ‘off day’

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

As worn-out as these lines are, there are varying degrees of truth to them. And at the one-third mark of the season, this team is still sitting in first place in the Western division, first place overall, and they have the Toronto Argonauts on deck. So any, and all, criticisms should still come from a place of a football team that is very likely going to be 6-1 in the near future, and hosting the Calgary Stampeders at home.

You will hear all of the following platitudes this week: “We were never going to go 18 and 0 this season.” “It’s better to get a wake up call early in the year than late.” “You want to be playing your best football as the schedule winds down, not as it starts up.” Yada, yada, yada.

It is not the fact that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers finally lost a game — after starting the season five-and-unbelievable — that should bother anyone. It is the fact that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defence reminded the rest of the league how to do it, and what the blueprint for it is.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Adrian Tracy charges at quarterback Matt Nichols for the sack during the second half on Friday. (Peter Power / Canadian Press files)

Yet this game was more than just one of those days where things didn't go right for your team. It was a reminder to the rest of the league that even the team that looked virtually unassailable and unbeatable at times still has its own vulnerable underbelly.

Quarterback Matt Nichols got full marks for owning his performance, and this game, on the post-game show. He lamented over his mistakes and errors with the football, and how it’s part of the job of being a professional quarterback.

But do you really think that Nichols, after throwing for 12 touchdowns and only one interception this season, freshly off winning his 10th straight game for the blue and gold, just had a bad day at the office? Do you really feel he just woke up on the wrong side of the bed, put his athletic supporter on backwards, and sprayed the football all over the field, and tripled his interception numbers in a single day?

This theory does not give the Hamilton defence, and head coach Orlando Steinauer, nearly the credit they deserve, for exploiting the weakness that was right there in front of them and collapsing the pocket in every conceivable manner.

Matt Nichols is sacked by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Adrian Tracy in Hamilton, on Friday. (Peter Power / Canadian Press files)

While their defence managed only a single sack of Matt Nichols, his play doesn’t become this erratic without the kind of harassment from the front seven that would make a restraining order blush. When the Bombers used to have Mathias Goossen at centre, Suk Chung at right guard and Pat Neufeld at left guard, they rarely allowed this kind of pressure up the middle, and picked up more blitzes than got by them.

Over time, teams learned that you had to dial up something pretty special and unique to consistently get heat in the face of Matt Nichols. And when Nichols has a clean pocket, and can step up in it, he throws 12 touchdowns and one pick. And when he doesn’t, and his boys are being pushed back into his lap, he throws 49 passes, three to the other team, and has an average of 5.5 yards per completion. For the record, on only eight carries, Andrew Harris averaged 6.6 yards on the ground.

So how did the offence combat this unrelenting rush that was thrown at Nichols all night? Did they throw quick slants to their six-foot-five, 230-pound receiver with the huge catch radius, and ability to high point the football — in man coverage — and have him break a couple explosive plays to the house, to back off an overly aggressive defence?

Unfortunately, he was at home, probably wondering why they kept forcing the football to Lucky Whitehead on hitch screens, hoping for lightning to strike in the same spot twice.

Matt Nichols hands off to running back Andrew Harris. Harris averaged 6.6 yards on only eight carries. (Peter Power / Canadian Press files)

In the face of all this heat, the only thing the offence managed to do on this night, to back off the blitz and pressure, was to check it down to Andrew Harris. Harris had eight receptions on the night, and the majority of them were Nichols trying to get the ball out of his hands before he got brutalized.

It was like watching the movie Rounders, where the antagonist, Teddy KGB, tells Matt Damon, "All night he check, check, check." While Harris turns bailout checkdowns into first downs better than most, it was hardly enough discouragement to get the Tiger-Cats to back off.

And until Nichols can get the football to somebody who can discourage teams from ganging up on him, and get the time in the pocket to deliver it, you may see more of these uncharacteristic, "off day" performances, down the road.

Doug Brown, once a hard-hitting defensive lineman and frequently a hard-hitting columnist, appears weekly in the Free Press.

Twitter: @DougBrown97

Want more great journalism? Get our best news and features delivered in your inbox every evening. Sign Up