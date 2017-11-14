Goals from bottom six, Helle's hot hand lift Jets over Coyotes 4-1

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The Winnipeg Jets started slowly but opened the throttle in the second period and cruised to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg, second in the Central Division, has prevailed in six of its last eight contests and 10 of its last 15, and has gained points in all but four of 17 games this season.

In a listless opening period for Winnipeg, defencemen Tyler Myers, Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba all took blatant penalties in the defensive zone, none of which was particularly necessary. But Hellebuyck was the club's best penalty killer, bailing out the club with a series of quality saves.

Adding to fans' frustration was a couple of horrid giveaways, including a reckless pass from Dmitry Kulikov just inside his own blue line that resulted in a scoring chance for Arizona, and Patrik Laine's baffling decision to pass on a two-on-one instead of ripping a shot of his own – a play broken up by a sliding defender.

Desperate for a spark, the Jets got an honest-to-goodness hockey play from Copp on the game's opening goal at 15:30 of the first period when he burst from the corner, spun in front and tried to stuff the puck past goalie Antti Raanta and then coolly flipped in the rebound.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck robs Arizona Coyotes' Derek Stepan as Christian Fischer looks for a rebound and Jets' Dmitry Kulikov defends during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Raanta looked shaky on the Armia's long-range drive at 1:43 of the second period, catching only a piece of the shot. He allowed Little's goal just over three minutes later and was promptly pulled by Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet and replaced by Scott Wedgewood.

Laine created a turnover deep in the Arizona end and Lowry jumped on the loose puck and lit the lamp with under eight minutes left in the second.

The Coyotes had opportunities of their own in the middle frame but couldn't solve Hellebuyck. The 24-year-old from Commerce, Mich., who has solidified his place as the squad's No.1 netminder, sprawled to get a toe out and stop a shot from Brad Richardson, followed up with a flashy glove save off Derek Stepan who had slipped between Kulikov and Myers, and then stymied Tobias Rieder from in tight.

Wedgewood and Raanta combined for 26 stops.

Prior to the game, the Winnipeg organization honoured former star centre Dale Hawerchuk, inducting him into the club's Hall of Fame and raising his No.10 to the rafters.

The Jets continue a three-game stretch at home Thursday when the Philadelphia Flyers visit Bell MTS Place. On Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg hosts the New Jersey Devils.

