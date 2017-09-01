Goldeyes clicked early and haven't stopped yet

The Winnipeg Goldeyes were an early-season puzzle. Even to themselves.

It was late June and the Fish were stumbling along at one game under .500 when they came off the road having lost seven of eight games on a trip through St. Paul and Lincoln.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Kevin McGovern is a possible starter for Game 1 of the post-season Wednesday.

Then, something happened. Perhaps they discovered that elusive chemistry often missing from a newly constructed team. Or maybe the motivational clubhouse speeches from veteran Reggie Abercrombie and manager Rick Forney did the trick. Whatever the cause, the Goldeyes have been on fire ever since, going 42-16 (a .724 clip) and laying waste to the American Association’s North Division.

Winnipeg clinched the division crown with a 5-0 victory in St. Paul Thursday night and moved closer to wrapping up home-field advantage for the entire post-season with a 5-0 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks before 4,425 at Shaw Park Friday night.

Tanner Divinny hit his first career home run and Shawn Pleffner added a two-run shot to break open a close game in the sixth inning. The Goldeyes, winners of seven straight, improved to 61-36 overall and have now held their opponents scoreless for 28 consecutive innings.

Goldeyes ace Kevin McGovern (13-3) was in good form again, scattering six hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings. He is a possible starter for Game 1 of the post-season Wednesday. The teams have three more games to finish the regular season, but the RedHawks (55-42), tied with the Kansas City T-Bones for the wild-card playoff berth, are in a desperate situation.

Winnipeg’s recipe for success in 2017 has been simple. The league’s most powerful offence, scoring an average of 6.15 runs per game, and a stellar pitching staff are a tough combination to beat.

"We started out really hot," said Pleffner, who went 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as he raised his league-leading average to .344.

"We were hitting the ball well, we were pitching well and I think we just went through that small patch of adversity where hitting wasn’t in sync with pitching and vice versa. We were making a few mistakes and I think on that road trip, where we went 1-7 against Lincoln and St. Paul, that was the turning point in our season."

The heart of Winnipeg’s order, with Josh Romanski (.330, 81 RBIs), Abercrombie (.276, 80 RBIs), Pleffner (.340, 76 RBIs) and David Bergin (.330, 77 RBIs) hitting in the third through sixth spots, has been ruthlessly efficient.

"I would definitely say, when one guy hits, the next guy hits," said Bergin, who leads the Fish with 20 home runs — many of them of them epic blasts.

"Ever since we got together in spring training, we kinda all wanted to battle each other and as the games went on, one guy got hot and the next guy followed him up. It’s been an ongoing process. We kind of feed off each other every single game.

"When you’re with a new team and a bunch of new guys and they’ve all got fantastic talent... Once we all clicked, once we all figured out what our roles were, that was the biggest concern. Ever since then, we’ve created such great relationships on this team. When one guy doesn’t do it, the next guy does."

Abercrombie, one of eight returnees from 2016’s American Association championship squad, had a good feeling about his team in spring.

"I think all of knew we were going to be a good team," Abercrombie said. "We just had to put the parts together. We’ve been playing hard. We’re going to try to continue the roll from this day forward.

"Our offence is expecting to score six, seven runs every night. To have the great pitching staff we’ve had this whole season — (Edwin) Carl, Mikey (O’Brien), (Charle) Rosario, Gov (McGovern) ... To have them all just come out and pitch, knowing the pitching staff is going to keep you in the game every night, makes it pretty easy."

There have been few hiccups during the hot streak. The Goldeyes have been able to avoid serious injuries, usually fielding the same lineup game after game. On Friday, a minor complication developed: the league announced Romanski had been suspended for two games after a home-plate collision with St. Paul catcher Tanner Lubach on Thursday.

"It almost seems like summer ball or high school ball," said Pleffner, who moved into Romanski’s No. 3 spot Friday.

"It’s crazy. These guys are throwing 90, 94 (m.p.h.), with good stuff, good splitters, good sink. It’s double-A defence out there. Somehow, I think all of us, the way this lineup is put together — we’ve got speed, followed by power, followed by (hitting for) average. It’s a continuous thing in the order."

Winnipeg’s offence doesn’t stop there. Second baseman Jordan Ebert (.312), third baseman Wes Darvill (.313, 48 RBI) and shortstop Andrew Sohn (.302, 45 RBI) are also have good seasons.

"If I mess up, I strike out, you gotta go at Pleff. If Pleff don’t do it, you gotta go with Bergin," Abercrombie said. "And it goes on. If Bergin don’t do it, you’ve got (Mason) Katz. If Katz don’t do it, you got (Wes) Darvill. Then you’ve got (Andrew) Sohn. This lineup is so deep, it’s amazing to me how good we are. We’ve just gotta keep that mentality —to keep grinding and keep going and not think everything is going to be given to us. Like I told these guys at the start, ‘We’ve got a bull’s-eye on our backs just because we play in Winnipeg.’ "

PLAYOFF TIME: Tickets are on sale for Winnipeg’s first-round playoff series, which will involve Fargo-Moorhead or the Central champion Lincoln Saltdogs. If the RedHawks earn the wild-card spot, they will play Winnipeg. The Goldeyes will go on the road for Games 1 and 2 Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before hosting Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

COMING UP: Lefty Zack Dodson (5-6, 5.10) is slated to start for Winnipeg tonight. He’ll face lefty Tyler Alexander (7-6, 2.13). In Sunday’s Game 3, Winnipeg right-hander Mikey O’Brien (10-4, 4.55) faces Fargo-Moorhead righty Tyler Herron (8-3, 3.09). Starters for Monday’s regular-season finale have yet to be announced.

