Goldeyes even championship series 1-1 with Wingnuts

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

"It took us a while to get going offensively. We started to have real good at-bats," manager Rick Forney said on the field at Lawrence Dumont Stadium just before his squad boarded the bus for the 16-hour bus ride with a spring in their step. "If you're down 0-2, it's pretty long and pretty hard to smile. Believe me, after we played such a great game today, about eight hours into this trip I'll stop smiling."

The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1 as it now heads back to Shaw Park for the duration beginning Saturday night.

But baseball can be a funny game sometimes. How else to explain the Winnipeg Goldeyes, who suddenly went from dormant to dominant Thursday in a 7-1 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts that puts them right back in contention for back-to-back American Association championships.

WICHITA, Kan. - It was starting to look pretty bleak. They were down a game in the series, down a run in the game and seemingly destined for a long trip home where they'd no longer have any room for error.

WICHITA, Kan. - It was starting to look pretty bleak. They were down a game in the series, down a run in the game and seemingly destined for a long trip home where they'd no longer have any room for error.

But baseball can be a funny game sometimes. How else to explain the Winnipeg Goldeyes, who suddenly went from dormant to dominant Thursday in a 7-1 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts that puts them right back in contention for back-to-back American Association championships.

FRED SOLIS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Goldeyes' Wes Darvill connects on a Wingnuts pitch in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the American Association championship Thursday at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1 as it now heads back to Shaw Park for the duration beginning Saturday night.

"It took us a while to get going offensively. We started to have real good at-bats," manager Rick Forney said on the field at Lawrence Dumont Stadium just before his squad boarded the bus for the 16-hour bus ride with a spring in their step. "If you're down 0-2, it's pretty long and pretty hard to smile. Believe me, after we played such a great game today, about eight hours into this trip I'll stop smiling."

Goldeyes pitcher Edwin Carl laboured through the first two innings — requiring 56 pitches to get six outs — yet managed to escape with his team only down a run.

"He bent a little but he didn't break," Forney said of his starter.

Meanwhile, the Goldeyes went quietly through their first three innings with only a harmless single. Winnipeg finally showed some signs of life in the fourth by getting the first two batters on base but couldn't capitalize,

The Wingnuts had another golden chance to add to their lead in the fourth when Richard Prigatano hit a one-out triple. Carl stranded him by getting a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning. That seemed to motivate the Goldeyes, who finally got to Wichita starter Alex Boshers.

"It was a big swing in momentum," said Forney.

Wes Darvill led off the fifth with a single, took second on Mason Katz's groundout and then scored off an Andrew Sohn double just inside the third base line to make it a 1-1 game.

Then Casey Turgeon put the Goldeyes in front with one mighty swing, hitting a two-run blast to straight centre field to make it 3-1. Turgeon is known more for his speed than power, as this was his first home run in the 23 games he's now played with Winnipeg.

"I got a good pitch over the middle the plate. I've hit a lot of balls remotely close to going out but that one I got a little extra I guess," said Turgeon. "We needed this game today."

After a Josh Romanski two-out single, Abercrombie followed with his own towering two-run shot over the centre field wall.

The Goldeyes built on their lead in the sixth. Katz walked with one out, then moved to third when Sohn doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Abercrombie then capped off a great night with another home run, this time a solo shot, in the top of the ninth. He injured his shoulder in Wednesday's 12-7 loss to Wichita but didn't appear impacted 24 hours later — although Forney said there was concern earlier in the day about his potential to play.

Carl settled down after his bumpy start and ended up going six strong innings to lead his team to a much-needed victory. He was also helped by his defence, which turned three double-plays. The bullpen took care of the Wingnuts the rest of the way.

"We definitely wanted to come back and get a big win heading home. I think everybody was pretty locked in and confident today that we'd get that done," said Carl.

UP NEXT: The teams will "enjoy" an off-day Friday — as much as one can enjoy a lengthy day of travel — before Saturday's Game 3 at Shaw Park. The Goldeyes are expected to go with ace Kevin McGovern (13-3, 2.56 ERA in the regular-season), while Wichita will have Jordan Cooper (8-2, 3.98 ERA) on the mound.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Read more by Mike McIntyre.