Goldeyes eyeing playoff road sweep

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Another big “W” on the road would put the Goldeyes firmly in control as the series shifts back to Winnipeg for the duration, beginning Saturday evening in the friendly confines of Shaw Park.

But the North Division champion Winnipeg Goldeyes will take wins any way they can this time of year. And now they’ll try to build off Wednesday night’s dramatic 5-4 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs and try to take a stranglehold in the best-of five American Associations semifinals.

LINCOLN, Neb. — They got the all-important first win of the series, though not exactly in textbook fashion. After all, falling behind 4-0 midway through the game while staring down a former Major League Baseball pitcher isn’t typically the recipe for success.

LINCOLN, Neb. — They got the all-important first win of the series, though not exactly in textbook fashion. After all, falling behind 4-0 midway through the game while staring down a former Major League Baseball pitcher isn’t typically the recipe for success.

But the North Division champion Winnipeg Goldeyes will take wins any way they can this time of year. And now they’ll try to build off Wednesday night’s dramatic 5-4 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs and try to take a stranglehold in the best-of five American Associations semifinals.

FRANCIS GARDLER/ JOURNAL STAR Winnipeg Goldeyes’ pitcher Kevin McGovern (20) in action against the Lincoln Saltdogs in the first inning on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, during the first round of the American Association playoffs at Haymarket Park.

Game 2 is set for tonight at 6:45 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

Another big "W" on the road would put the Goldeyes firmly in control as the series shifts back to Winnipeg for the duration, beginning Saturday evening in the friendly confines of Shaw Park.

Lincoln, which won the league’s Central division title, will be desperate to find a way to even the series before the teams board their respective buses and head 1,100 kilometres north up the highway.

The Saltdogs will turn to starting pitcher Derek Gordon, who is coming off a strong regular-season in which he went 9-4 with a 3.46 ERA. Gordon is the younger brother of Kansas City Royals star outfielder Alex Gordon.

Winnipeg will give the ball to Mikey O’Brien, who had an up-and-down regular season but seemed to find his form in his final few starts. He went 10-5 with a 4.65 ERA.

O’Brien had a terrific 2016 playoff with the Goldeyes as they won both the semifinal against St. Paul and the finals against Wichita to bring home the third championship in their history. No doubt manager Rick Forney is hoping to see more of that O’Brien on the mound beginning tonight.

In the other league semifinal, South division winning Wichita will also be trying for a second straight road win as they take on the wildcard winner, Gary SouthShore RailCats, tonight in Indiana. The series then moves to Kansas for the remainder.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Read more by Mike McIntyre.