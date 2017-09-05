Goldeyes gunning for title repeat

LINCOLN, NEB. — The field is set, and the Winnipeg Goldeyes once again find themselves in the hunt for an American Association championship beginning tonight in the Cornhusker State.

The Goldeyes have captured three league titles in their 24-year history, the most recent coming last season.

Manager Rick Forney has repeatedly stated how difficult it is to make the playoffs in the 12-team league. While the Goldeyes seem to make it look easy nearly every season — they’ve only missed the post-season five times — it’s certainly a valid point.

Just look at the fact a pair of teams this season (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Kansas City T-Bones) failed to qualify despite posting impressive 57-43 records.

So what are the chances the Goldeyes can make it back-to-back title reigns?

Unlike last year, when Winnipeg snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season by capturing the wild-card playoff spot, this year’s edition begins the chase as the favourites.

The Goldeyes won a league-best 62 games, just one short of their all-time record, and captured the North division. They will have home-field advantage in both the semifinal series against the Lincoln Saltdogs and the championship final, should they get there, against either the Wichita Wingnuts or Gary SouthShore RailCats.

That means playing the first two games on the road, as they do Wednesday and Thursday night in Nebraska, before returning home for the remainder of the series at Shaw Park beginning Saturday and extending to Sunday and Monday, if necessary.

Winnipeg goes into the playoffs riding a tidal wave of momentum, one which saw them go an incredible 43-18 run over their final 61 games.

Meanwhile, Lincoln is stumbling into the playoffs, going just 4-11 in their final 15 games. They built a big-enough lead in the Central that they managed to hang on to win the division — barely — but they aren’t exactly at the top of their game right now.

But baseball can be a funny game. The best team on paper doesn’t always win, and certainly in a short five-game series anything can happen, and often does.

With that in mind, here’s how the two teams match up in several key areas.

OFFENCE: Winnipeg was at or near the top of several categories including batting average (first), hits (first), doubles (first), runs (second) and home runs (fourth). They boost depth throughout their lineup, including having the league’s player of the year in Josh Romanski and the batting title king in Shawn Pleffner. They also have American Association all-time home run and RBI leader Reggie Abercrombie, who has proven to be a clutch performer. They can pose a nightmare for opposing pitchers and can slug their way to victory.

Lincoln has its share of power as well, finishing fourth in batting average, fifth in hits and home runs, and sixth in runs scored. Outfielder Randolph Oduber and infielders Cesar Valera and Curt Smith will be players to watch as they bring a combination of speed, power and hitting for average to the Saltdogs lineup.

PITCHING: Winnipeg has a pair of aces at the front of their rotation in Kevin McGovern (expected to start Game 1) and Charle Rosario. But there has been inconsistency from the rest of the staff this season. The bullpen has also had mixed results, but workhorse Victor Capellan has been dominant this season. Closer Ryan Chaffee struggled in the second half and will look to regain his early season form. Overall, the Goldeyes had the seventh-best team ERA in the league.

Lincoln had the league’s best ERA and will certainly try to neutralize Winnipeg’s high-octane offence. They have four strong starters in Shairon Martis, Bennett Parry, Derek Gordon and Seth Webster, and a solid relief core led by Cameron McVey, who was part of last year’s Goldeyes team.

DEFENCE: this is certainly an area the Goldeyes struggled with this season. While they certainly made their share of dazzling defensive plays, Winnipeg committed a league-worst 109 errors during the season. Lincoln, meanwhile, committed the fewest mistakes with just 65. The Goldeyes will certainly want to shore up this part of their game to avoid giving the Saltdogs any freebies.

MANAGERS: Forney seemed to push all the right buttons this season, both in building an impressive, deep roster and with his in-game management. He also won’t be fazed by the pressure of the playoffs, having already led the Goldeyes to a pair of championships and 10 winning seasons during his 12 years as skipper. Lincoln is led by Bobby Brown, who was just named the 2017 manager of the year after guiding the Saltdogs to just their second winning season in the past five. Brown is in his second year at the helm and had a 10-year pro career — including a stint with the Goldeyes in 2001 and 2002 when Forney was the pitching coach with the club.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: it’s been a while since these teams have seen each other. Winnipeg took two of three games from Lincoln in early June at Shaw Park, and then Lincoln returned the favour by winning two of three later in the month at Haymarket Park.

This will be the fourth time they meet in the playoffs. Winnipeg lost in five games in 2014, won in five games in 2002 and won in four games in 2001.

