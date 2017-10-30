Goldeyes open next season in the Lone Star State

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The 12-team league will now be divided into two conferences rather than three divisions. The top two teams in each make the playoffs. Winnipeg is grouped with long-time rivals Fargo-Moorhead, St. Paul and Sioux Falls, along with Gary and the expansion Chicago Dogs franchise. The other division features Wichita, Kansas City, Lincoln, Sioux City and the two Texas teams.

Winnipeg will raise their championship banner prior to their home opener on Friday, May 25 at Shaw Park against Sioux Falls.

It all begins May 18 in Cleburne, where the Goldeyes start their 2018 season with a three-game series. The Fish then move on to Grand Prairie for three more games.

The Goldeyes will visit and host every team in the league for at least one series this season.

A few schedule highlights:

— The Goldeyes host their annual open house on May 5 at 11 a.m. at Shaw Park to begin spring training.

— Winnipeg plays three exhibition games in Kansas City prior to the start of the regular-season in Texas.

— Chicago pays their first-ever visit to Shaw Park for a three-game series beginning June 8.

— Winnipeg welcomes Wichita to town for the first time next season for a three-game series starting June 25. It will be a rematch of the last two league championship series, which the Goldeyes have won in five games. However, the Wingnuts will have a new manager at the helm: Pete Rose Jr. was fired on Monday despite getting his team to the finals during his two seasons in Kansas.

— The Goldeyes play for 31 consecutive days between June 15 and July 15 (17 home games, 14 road games).

— Winnipeg wraps up the home portion of their regular-season schedule on Aug. 31 against Fargo-Moorhead. They then head to St. Paul for a three-game series over the Labour Day long weekend.

— League playoffs begin on Sept. 5.

The Goldeyes have also announced they've retained the American Association rights of all 21 players who were on their roster at the conclusion of this past season. However, that doesn't guarantee every player will be back. Some may retire while others could sign with major-league organizations over the winter.

Manager Rick Forney also has to ensure his squad complies with league rules regarding rookie requirements and the limited number of veteran spots while also keeping his eyes open for other free-agent talent that might become available, so the construction of the 2018 roster will be a work-in-progress over the next several months leading up to spring training.

Meanwhile, Baseball Manitoba announced its 2018 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. The list of individual entrants includes Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier, along with Team Manitoba coach Faron Asham, who is fresh off this summer's silver medal at the Canada Summer Games. Troy Fortin, Doug Freeth, Jason Mateychuk, Terry Mayert, Trevor Proctor and umpire Ron Shewchuk are the others who will be inducted next June.

The Brandon Marlins (1999-2008), Morden Mohawks (1993-2000), Warren Seniors (1974-1979) and Carman Goldeyes Juniors (1971-1974) are being as teams.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikemcintyrewpg

Read more by Mike McIntyre.