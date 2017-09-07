Goldeyes thumped on the road

How bad was it? Well, starter Mikey O’Brien lasted all of one inning, throwing 39 pitches — only 20 were strikes — in spotting the Saltdogs a quick 5-0 lead. He walked the first two batters he faced, gave up a single and then issued yet another free pass to bring home a run. A fielder’s choice plated another one, followed by a double and single that scored three more.

LINCOLN, Neb. — They have wriggled out of numerous tough spots this season and routinely pulled victory from the jaws of defeat. But not even the great Houdini could have managed an escape from the kind of bind the Winnipeg Goldeyes put themselves in Thursday.

Zack Dodson relieved O’Brien in the second and didn’t immediately fare any better. He gave up five runs in the frame, including a grand slam. Lincoln added another pair in the third to make it 12-0. Incredibly, 10 of those runs were scored with two outs.

Meanwhile, the North Division champion Goldeyes didn’t even get their first baserunner of the game until a two-out single by outfielder Josh Romanski in the fourth.

In some ways, Winnipeg might consider itself lucky to have earned a split on the road. The Goldeyes were down 4-0 in Wednesday’s game before rallying for a 5-4 win. But there was certainly no such magic in the cards in this one. Lincoln, which won the league’s Central division title, was clearly desperate to make this a series and came out swinging. It pounded out 17 hits in the victory.

Although they didn’t necessarily need it, the Saltdogs also got a solid outing from pitcher Derek Gordon. He was coming off a regular season in which he went 9-4 with a 3.46 ERA. He went seven scoreless innings, giving up just four hits while striking out eight and walking one. Gordon is the younger brother of Kansas City Royals star outfielder Alex Gordon.

Winnipeg looked like it might at least put a dent in the scoreboard after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. But catcher Tanner DeVinny hit into an inning-ending double-play.

"You’re down 12-0 after three innings, it’s hard to stay on top of your stuff offensively," Forney said of the rare power outage from his team.

O’Brien had an up-and-down regular season but seemed to find his form in his final few starts. He went 10-5 with a 4.65 ERA. His recent play, along with the fact he had a terrific 2016 playoff with the Goldeyes, likely factored into Forney’s decision to give him the ball Thursday. Unfortunately, that O’Brien was nowhere to be seen.

"We pitched so poorly the first two innings it ruined the rest of the night for us, unfortunately," Forney said.

However, the veteran skipper said it makes no difference this time of year whether you get blown out or lose by a single run — and his team is heading back to Winnipeg still filled with confidence.

"They (losses) are all the same. There’s no moral victories here," Forney said. "I’m not disappointed coming out of here with a split. Lincoln’s good in their park. We just have to go home and play two really good games."

UP NEXT: Winnipeg have will righty Charle Rosario on the mound for Saturday’s pivotal Game 3, which is set for 6 p.m. He has been terrific for the Goldeyes since being obtained in a trade with the Gary SouthShore RailCats and finished the regular season with a 11-5 record and 3.06 ERA. Lincoln will go with lefty Bennett Parry, who went 3-2 during the regular season with a league-best 1.93 ERA.

OUT-OF-TOWN-SCOREBOARD: The South Division champion Wichita Wingnuts won for a second straight night in Indiana, beating wild-card winner Gary 5-2 Thursday. They can finish the SouthShore RailCats and advance to the league finals as early as Saturday night back in Kansas.

