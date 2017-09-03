Goldeyes unable to make history against RedHawks

The shutout streak was finally snapped — and the winning streak soon followed as the Winnipeg Goldeyes were held in check Saturday by an ace at the top of his game.

Desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Fargo-Moorhead got another huge performance from pitcher Tyler Alexander in a 8-1 victory at Shaw Park.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Pitcher Mikey O'Brien and the Goldeyes already have their post-season spot locked down.

The RedHawks are now one game up on Kansas City and Gary for the wildcard spot with two games each remaining in the season.

Kansas City and Gary own the head-to-head tiebreakers, meaning Fargo-Moorhead must finish ahead of both.

And that means must-wins this weekend against the Goldeyes (61-37), who have already punched their post-season ticket by wrapping up the North Division last week.

Winnipeg had won seven in a row entering play Saturday — including Friday night’s series opener against Fargo-Moorhead — but found themselves in tough on this night.

Alexander was named the league’s pitcher of the year earlier in the day and began the game with a league-best 2.13 ERA and 159 strikeouts, which is a new single-season record.

He held the Goldeyes to one run off eight hits over 8 1/3 innings and added another eight strikeouts to his total.

Winnipeg actually struck first Saturday as David Bergin led off the second with a double, then took third on a wild pitch.

Wes Darvill brought him home with a bloop single.

Pitcher Mikey O’Brien entered the third inning looking to make franchise history.

The Goldeyes had gone 30 consecutive innings to that point without surrendering a run dating back to last Tuesday in St. Paul. But Fargo-Moorhead prevented Winnipeg from establishing a new mark. K.D. Kang began the inning with a ground-rule double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came home to score on a sacrifice fly.

The RedHawks took the lead in the sixth, beginning the inning with a pair of singles followed by another sacrifice fly.

Former Goldeyes slugger Josh Mazzola then blasted a two-run homer off O’Brien to put his team out in front 4-1.

Fargo-Moorhead added some insurance in the seventh with a solo shot off the bat of Trevor Adams, then finished it off with three more in the eighth off a Mazzola two-run double and yet another sacrifice fly.

Some may say these final few games have little meaning behind them since the Goldeyes have already wrapped up the North Division title. But there is still plenty at stake.

The Goldeyes would love nothing more than to keep their arch-rivals out of the playoffs. Winnipeg would actually play Fargo-Moorhead in the first round of the playoffs if the RedHawks qualify.

The other semifinal would be Central Division winner Lincoln against South Division winner Wichita.

However, if Kansas City or Gary gets the wild-card spot, then Winnipeg faces Lincoln while Wichita plays the wildcard winner.

Winnipeg is also within range of its all-time record for franchise wins in a season, which currently stands at 63. It can match that mark if it wins its last two games.

The Goldeyes are also chasing the best overall regular-season record, which would give them home-field advantage in the championship series should they advance.

That means playing the first two games on the road and the final three at Shaw Park.

Winnipeg is two wins ahead of Wichita following Saturday night, but the Wingnuts would get the nod if they end up tied.

There are also some personal achievements up for grabs as several players are near the top of league offensive categories, including batting average, hits, runs, doubles and RBIs.

All-stars

The league-leading Goldeyes have a league-best four players named Saturday to the American Association post-season all-star team. Outfielder Josh Romanski (.330, 11 HR, 81 RBI), third baseman Wes Darvill (.312, 4 HR, 49 RBI), shortstop Andrew Sohn (.299, 11 HR, 45 RBI) and designated hitter David Bergin (.330, 20 HR, 77 RBI) were voted by managers and media to be the best in the league at their respective positions. It could also be argued at least two other players deserved to make the cut — first baseman Shawn Pleffner leads the league with a .345 average and has 10 HR and 76 RBI, while outfielder Reggie Abercrombie is having another fantastic season with a .273 AVG, 16 HR and 80 RBI.

Up next

Game 99 of the regular-season goes today at 1 p.m., while the teams wrap up the campaign with a 1 p.m. Monday start. The Goldeyes then kick off their quest for a repeat championship with Game 1 and 2 of the playoffs on Wednesday and Thursday — either in Lincoln or Fargo. The series then shifts back to Shaw Park with Game 3 next Saturday at 6 p.m., Game 4 (if necessary) next Sunday at 4 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) the following Monday at 7 p.m.

