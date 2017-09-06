Goldeyes prevail over scrappy Saltdogs to win playoff series opener

LINCOLN, Neb. — It took a while, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes were finally able to overcome a major league obstacle and rally to win their playoff opener against the Lincoln Saltdogs in enemy territory Wednesday night.

Down four runs in the sixth and facing a veteran hurler seemingly at the top of his game whose resume includes stops with the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals, things certainly appeared bleak for the North division champions against the wildcard winners. But then the high-flying Fish took off, scoring four in the inning to make it a brand new ball game.

Second baseman Casey Turgeon then played the role of hero with a clutch, two-out single in the eighth that drove in the winning run as the Goldeyes took Game 1 of the American Association semi-final series 5-4.

"When it was my time to come up, I didn't try to do too much with it. I took what he gave me, he got behind in the count and threw me a fastball over the plate. And I hit it through the hole," a modest Turgeon told the Free Press on the field at Haymarket Park following the win. "It's not my hit that kinda won the game. It's everyone doing their job before me."

The Goldeyes had their ace Wednesday on the mound in the form of Kevin McGovern, who was pitching against his former team. The Goldeyes obtained him in a trade with the Saltdogs prior to the 2016 season in exchange for fan favourite catcher Luis Alen.

McGovern had a stellar regular-season which included a league-high 13 wins but wasn't his sharpest on this night as the Goldeyes dug themselves a big hole.

Outfielder Randolph Oduber led off the second with a double that just escaped the diving reach of Goldeyes third baseman Wes Darvill. He'd come home to score on a two-out double to deep centre field by catcher Dashenko Ricardo .

The Saltdogs extended their lead in the third by loading the bases with no outs courtesy of a walk and two bloop singles. McGovern walked one run in, but escaped further damage by inducing a pair of infield grounders including one which led to an inning-ending double play.

Lincoln made it 3-0 in the fourth when Joe Robbins hit a fly ball centre that kept carrying, just clearing the wall. Robbins, the Saltdogs' rookie outfielder, then showed off his dazzling defence by chasing down a deep fly ball hit by Turgeon in the fifth inning which would have scored a run for Winnipeg. First baseman Curt Smith took McGovern deep with another solo shot in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Lincoln pitcher Shairon Martis was dominant through the first five innings, yielding just three harmless singles along the way.

But the Goldeyes came alive in the sixth. David Bergin ripped a bases-loaded double just inside the third base line that scored a pair. After an intentional walk to Darvill re-loaded the bases, catcher Mason Katz showed great patience at the plate to draw an unintentional walk from Martis which cut the lead to 4-3. Andrew Sohn then hit a sacrifice fly which scored Bergin.

"He threw a hell of a game. But when you get a couple times through the lineup you see all his pitches," Turgeon said of finally breaking through against Martis. "It's just one of those things where we felt comfortable later in the game after we'd seen him throw all his stuff."

The game then became a battle of the bullpens – one in which the Goldeyes prevailed.

Darvill began the eighth with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Katz and scored on Turgeon's single. Katz joked after the fact that he's been "pretty horrible" at bunting this season and was just hoping the ball would be put in play soft enough to move the runner.

"That's why our lineup's scary. Our guys, one through nine, we don't mind who's at the plate. We don't have any holes where you're like 'Let's get to this guy.' When anybody's up, we're ready to go," said Katz.

Lincoln threatened in the bottom of the inning, getting runners on first and third with two outs. But reliever Victor Capellan was able to get the final out. Closer Ryan Chaffee pitched a scoreless ninth for the save, getting some help when Cesar Valera began the ninth with a single only to get thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double.

"Always getting the first strike in there, it's key. We'll come out here (Thursday), we'll play a better game and see what happens," Turgeon said.

UP NEXT: Game 2 goes Thursday in the Cornhusker State. Winnipeg sends Mikey O'Brien (10-5, 4.65 ERA) to the mound against Lincoln's Derek Gordon (9-4, 3.46 ERA). The series then shifts 1,100 kilometres north to Winnipeg for the duration. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 6 p.m at Shaw Park. Game 4 and 5, if necessary, will be held on Sunday and Monday.

DISCOUNT PRICES: It had the potential to be a lively crowd Wednesday; All tickets, regardless of section, were sold at the discount price of $7. And those in attendance enjoyed "Buck Night" prices of just $1 on select beer, along with hot dogs and popcorn. Lincoln averaged more than 3,300 fans per game during the regular season, but only drew 1,195 Wednesday.

SCOREBOARD WATCH: South division winner Wichita (61-38) took a 1-0 series lead over wildcard winner Gary (57-43) with a 4-2 victory Wednesday in Indiana.

