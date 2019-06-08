Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

"It was awesome. I'm sure you guys can look it up if that's ever happened before or not, but that's pretty incredible," said Hadwin of the four consecutive pairings with Canadians. "I think it goes to show how much progress we're making as a country in the game and as players individually."

Ben Silverman, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor all began the third round of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday within four shots of co-leaders Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown. They teed off within 10 minutes of each other, with their four consecutive pairings creating an electric atmosphere wherever they went.

ANCASTER, Ont. - A roaming party of red-and-white clad fans followed four of Canada's best golfers around all 18 holes of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Hadwin's sense of history was spot on.

When the Canadian Open began in 1904 it was almost entirely homegrown talent, but as it evolved as a stop on the professional PGA Tour that national flavour disappeared. Golf Canada confirmed that there have not been four Canadians playing consecutive pairings in the third or fourth round of the national championship in at least 40 years.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., was low Canadian, shooting a 3-under 67 to sit in a tie for fourth with Shane Lowry and Brandt Snedeker. That group was one shot back of co-leaders Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Kuchar.

"I've done a lot of really good things," said Hadwin. "Today my short game held me in there nicely. Made a lot of good chips.

"Just proud of the way I battled today. You know, got to go out and shoot a low one tomorrow."

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., shot a 1-under 69 to sit in sole possession of eighth at 9 under. Taylor, also from Abbotsford, struggled to a 3-over 73 to fall into a tie for ninth at 8 under. Silverman, from Thornhill, Ont., shot a 2-over 72 to enter into a tie for 17th at 6 under.

The party started at the first tee with crowds waving Canadian flags and hooting and hollering before each Canuck teed off. As Taylor, in the day's second last pairing, marched off down the first fairway the crowd started to mobilize along the hilly course.

"I definitely felt like that was the strongest energy we've had at the Canadian Open in a long time," said Hughes. "Biggest crowds, biggest ovations."

No. 13 was where the atmosphere really elevated. The featured hole of the Canadian Open is known as the Rink because of its unique theme, with halfboards surrounding the tee, goalie helmets used to mark the box, and course officials wearing the white and black stripes of hockey referees.

As each one of the Canadians approached the hole fans would pound on the boards and chant the players' names.

Hughes poured gasoline on the fire after he teed off at 13, pulling on a Kawhi Leonard Raptors jersey for the second time of the tournament. Many fans were already in Raptors jerseys after Toronto took a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals on Friday night.

As Hughes strode down the fairway he waved his arms to egg on fans as they chanted "Let's go Raptors!"

"I didn't need to get them going at all, they were already ready to go when I got there," said Hughes. "I think the beverages were flowing and everyone's having a great time."

Those chants morphed into "Let's go Had-win!" as he approached the 13th tee in the next pairing. As Hadwin surveyed the green for a chip in, fans in the galleries surrounding the green sang "O Canada!"

That seemed to help, as Hadwin sank his 50-foot chip in.

"The chant that they had going before I hit there off on 13, I would imagine it wasn't much different for Ben, Nick, or Mack," said Hadwin. "It's pretty electric. That hole is wild. They're enjoying themselves for sure and it's a really cool atmosphere."

As soon as the cheers from Hadwin's shot petered out around the green, "Let’s go Tay-lor!" started up at the tee to welcome the other Abbotsford native.

That electric atmosphere has been appreciated by the visiting players as well. McIlroy said he's never seen anything like it in his career.

"I think what they've been able to do here is like right on the limit of fun but still in keeping with the traditions of the game, so I think it's been awesome," said McIlroy. "I've really enjoyed my time here. I've had a wonderful reception from everyone and just excited to get to play in front of them again tomorrow."

Follow @jchidleyhill on Twitter