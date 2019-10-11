Barron leads after opening round of Champions Tour

CARY, N.C. - Doug Barron lost his great start with three bogeys over his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Woody Austin after the opening round Friday in the SAS Championship.
This is the last regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions before the top 72 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Barron started his round on No. 10 and 30 on the back nine of Prestonwood Golf Club. He reached 9 under through 14 holes until his three bogeys at the end.
Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Schwab Cup behind Scott McCarron, opened with a 68 along with Vijay Singh and Tim Petrovic. McCarron, assured of being atop the Schwab Cup standings going into the post-season, shot 73.
