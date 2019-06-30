Bezuidenhout wins at Valderrama for 1st European Tour title

SOTOGRANDE, Spain - Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucía Valderrama Masters for his first European Tour title on Sunday.
Bezuidenhout shot an even-par 71 to finish at 10 under for the tournament, six strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and four other players. The 25-year-old South African had five birdies and five bogeys in the final round.
"I'm proud of myself hanging in there today," Bezuidenhout said. "I was nervous. It's a tough golf course, anything can happen, especially those last three holes playing into the wind. I'm really pleased with the way I played and to finish it off is unbelievable."
The other runner-ups included Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de La Riva. Quiros had the best round of the day with a 5-under 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.
Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
Join free for 30 days
After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
SOTOGRANDE, Spain - Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucía Valderrama Masters for his first European Tour title on Sunday.
Bezuidenhout shot an even-par 71 to finish at 10 under for the tournament, six strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and four other players. The 25-year-old South African had five birdies and five bogeys in the final round.
"I'm proud of myself hanging in there today," Bezuidenhout said. "I was nervous. It's a tough golf course, anything can happen, especially those last three holes playing into the wind. I'm really pleased with the way I played and to finish it off is unbelievable."
The other runner-ups included Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de La Riva. Quiros had the best round of the day with a 5-under 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.
Tournament host Sergio Garcia ended in seventh place after shooting a 1-under 70.
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.