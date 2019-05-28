RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., was one of four golfers named to Canada's team on Tuesday for the upcoming Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.

Thibault made headlines in April when she was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The 20-year-old Thibault earned eight top-20 finishes for Fresno State this year and won the Mountain West Conference championship.

She will be joined in the women's competition by Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., a sophomore at Indiana University where she won her first collegiate event at the Lady Boilermaker.