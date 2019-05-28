RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., was one of four golfers named to Canada's team on Tuesday for the upcoming Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.
Thibault made headlines in April when she was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.
The 20-year-old Thibault earned eight top-20 finishes for Fresno State this year and won the Mountain West Conference championship.
She will be joined in the women's competition by Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., a sophomore at Indiana University where she won her first collegiate event at the Lady Boilermaker.
Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
Join free for 30 days
After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que., was one of four golfers named to Canada's team on Tuesday for the upcoming Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.
Thibault made headlines in April when she was the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.
The 20-year-old Thibault earned eight top-20 finishes for Fresno State this year and won the Mountain West Conference championship.
She will be joined in the women's competition by Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., a sophomore at Indiana University where she won her first collegiate event at the Lady Boilermaker.
Austin Connelly of Lake Doucette, N.S., who resides in Irving, Texas, along with Canada amateur squad member Joey Savoie of La Prairie, Que., will play in the men's competition.
Connelly will make his second consecutive Pan Am Games appearance after finishing fifth at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto. He is currently playing with conditional status on the European Tour.
Savoie is the top-ranked Canadian male golfer on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 39).
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.