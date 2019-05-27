ILE-BIZARD, Que. - Matthew Anderson of Mississauga, Ont., came from behind to earn low qualifier honours on Monday at the final regional qualifier for the RBC Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old amateur gained direct entry into the Canadian Open by topping the field of more than 100 players at Elm Ridge Country Club.

"This is one of the best golfing days of my life so far," said Anderson. "To play a PGA Tour event, that's something I've been dreaming of. It's unbelievable that it's actually happening."

Anderson, who had one of the last tee times of the day, birdied the par-5 17th, then made par on the 18th hole to card a 5-under 67, one shot better than St-Jerome, Que., native Tim Alarie.