May 22, 2019

Winnipeg
11° C, Light rain showers

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Canadians Weir, Taylor book berths in U.S. Open through sectional qualifier

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 05/20/2019 8:47 PM | Last Modified: 05/20/2019 9:03 PM | Comments:

DALLAS - Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open.

The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday.

Weir, the 2003 Masters winner from Brights Grove, Ont., will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2013.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., also earned a U.S. Open berth Monday with a first-place tie at the same qualifier.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Join free for 30 days

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

Mike Weir, of Canada, hits on the fourth hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open. The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Slocum

Mike Weir, of Canada, hits on the fourth hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open. The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Slocum

DALLAS - Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open.

The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday.

Weir, the 2003 Masters winner from Brights Grove, Ont., will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2013.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., also earned a U.S. Open berth Monday with a first-place tie at the same qualifier.

Taylor finished 10-under 131 alongside American Brendon Todd. The 49-year-old Weir was five shots back.

Taylor and Weir were two of 10 players who advanced Monday from the first of 12 sectional qualifiers.

Todd continued his resurgence with rounds of 65-66 at Northwood Club and Bent Tree to share medallisthonours with Taylor.

Weir opened with a 69 at Northwood and secured his spot with a 67 at Bent Tree to avoid extra holes.

The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time on June 13-16. Weir played the previous two Opens at Pebble.

The other nine sectional qualifiers in the U.S. are scheduled for June 3. The USGA had this one early because of the new, more compact PGA Tour schedule and because it was near Colonial, where the tour is playing this week.

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us