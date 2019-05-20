*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
DALLAS - Mike Weir is heading back to the U.S. Open.
The Canadian golfer earned a spot in the field for the third major of the PGA Tour calendar by finishing in a tie for fifth place at a sectional qualifying event on Monday.
Weir, the 2003 Masters winner from Brights Grove, Ont., will be competing in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2013.
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., also earned a U.S. Open berth Monday with a first-place tie at the same qualifier.
Taylor finished 10-under 131 alongside American Brendon Todd. The 49-year-old Weir was five shots back.
Taylor and Weir were two of 10 players who advanced Monday from the first of 12 sectional qualifiers.
Todd continued his resurgence with rounds of 65-66 at Northwood Club and Bent Tree to share medallisthonours with Taylor.
Weir opened with a 69 at Northwood and secured his spot with a 67 at Bent Tree to avoid extra holes.
The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time on June 13-16. Weir played the previous two Opens at Pebble.
The other nine sectional qualifiers in the U.S. are scheduled for June 3. The USGA had this one early because of the new, more compact PGA Tour schedule and because it was near Colonial, where the tour is playing this week.
