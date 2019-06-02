MILTON, Ont. - Highly-touted amateur Chris Crisologo is just one of the Canadians that will be in the field at a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont., on Monday.
The 23-year-old Crisologo, from Richmond, B.C., is the youngest golfer on Canada's national men's team.
The 38-player, two-round tournament will be played in one day, with spots in the U.S. Open at stake.
PGA Tour players David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., will also compete.
Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
Join free for 30 days
After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
MILTON, Ont. - Highly-touted amateur Chris Crisologo is just one of the Canadians that will be in the field at a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont., on Monday.
The 23-year-old Crisologo, from Richmond, B.C., is the youngest golfer on Canada's national men's team.
The 38-player, two-round tournament will be played in one day, with spots in the U.S. Open at stake.
PGA Tour players David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., will also compete.
The Canadian contingent will be rounded out by Cougar Collins of Caledon, Ont., Max Gilbert of St-Georges, Que., Zach Giusti of Aurora, Ont., amateur Brendan Seys of Port Lambton, Ont., Toronto's Sebastian Szirmak and amateur Luc Warnock of McGregor, Ont.
Crisologo, Hearn, Silverman and Svensson will also play in this week's RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, which begins play on Thursday.
The U.S. Open will be held June 13-15 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.