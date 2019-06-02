MILTON, Ont. - Highly-touted amateur Chris Crisologo is just one of the Canadians that will be in the field at a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open at Rattlesnake Point in Milton, Ont., on Monday.

The 23-year-old Crisologo, from Richmond, B.C., is the youngest golfer on Canada's national men's team.

The 38-player, two-round tournament will be played in one day, with spots in the U.S. Open at stake.

PGA Tour players David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., will also compete.